Press Release

January 11, 2023 Jinggoy hails Filipino kickboxing champs SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada hailed the Philippine contingent for clinching medals in the recently-concluded 2022 Asian Kickboxing Championships in Bangkok. "The Filipino fighters and warriors in the elite kickboxing competition embodied the unyielding courage, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the nation confronted with adversities and formidable challenges. Their successful outing and victory in the international arena brought immense pride, glory, and honor to the country, and inspiration to our fellowmen, hence, merit commendation from the Senate," Estrada said. In proposing the approval of Senate Resolution No. 393, Estrada sought commendation for the Filipino kickboxers who demonstrated their might, high caliber, and athletic excellence that resulted in the impressive medal haul of the country in the prestigious tilt. The 14-man team that participated in the continental meet, a qualifying tournament to the 2023 World Combat Games to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brought home four gold, one silver, and six bronze medals. Jovan Medallo, a 22-year-old farmer from Cebu City, won the first gold medal as he dominated the Senior Men's Creative Musical Form with Weapons category followed by Renalyn "Renz" Dacquel, who hails from Abra. Dacquel copped the gold in the Women's Low Kick -48 kg event while Jean Claude "The Dynamite" Saclag and Gina Iniong-Araos ruled the Men's Low Kick -63.5 kg event and Women's Low Kick -60 kg event, respectively. Karol Maguide was awarded a silver medal in the Men's Full Contact -54 kg event. The six bronze medalists were Ralph Chein Yosorez in the Women's Musical Form Hard Style category, Gretel de Paz in the Women's Low Kick -56 kg event, Jomar Balangui in the Men's Low Kick -57 kg class, Kurt Lubrica in the Men's Low Kick -51 kg event, Claudine Veloso in the Women's Point Fighting -55 kg category, and Carlos Alvarez in the Men's Point fighting -69 kg division. Estrada said copies of the resolution will be given not only to each of the Filipino medalists but also to their respective coaches and trainers. Pinoy kickboxing champs, pinapupurihan ni Jinggoy sa Senado NAGHAIN ng resolusyon sa Senado si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada para papurihan at bigyan ng pagkilala ang pagkapanalo ng mga Pilipinong atleta na lumahok sa katatapos na 2022 Asian Kickboxing Championships na ginanap sa Bangkok, Thailand. Ang koponan ng bansa na binubuo ng 14 na miyembro na lumahok sa nasabing continental meet, na isang qualifying tournament sa 2023 World Combat Games na gaganapin sa Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ay nakapag-uwi ng apat na ginto, isang silver at anim na bronze medals. "Ang mga Pilipinong manlalaro na lumaban sa elite kickboxing competition ay nagpakita ng hindi matatawarang katapangan at katatagan sa hindi pagsuko para ipaglaban ang karangalan ng bansa sa harap ng mga matitinding hamon na kanilang sinuong. Ang kanilang tagumpay sa international arena ay nagbigay ng napakalaking karangalan, katanyangan at magsisilbing inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya nararapat lamang na papurihan sila ng Senado," ani Estrada. Sa paghain ng Senate Resolution No. 393, hiniling ni Estrada na bigyan ng papuri ang mga Pilipinong kickboxer na humakot ng mga medalya para sa bansa. Nanguna rito ang 22 anyos na magsasaka mula sa Cebu na si Jovan Medallo na nakakuha ng gintong medalya sa kanyang paglahok sa Senior Men's Creative Musical Form with Weapons category, at ito'y sinundan ni Renalyn "Renz" Dacquel na tubong Abra. Nasungkit ni Dacquel ang ginto sa Women's Low Kick -48 kg event habang si Jean Claude "The Dynamite" Saclag ay naghari sa Men's Low Kick -63.5 kg event, samantalang si Gina Iniong-Araos naman ang nanguna sa Women's Low Kick -60 kg event. Si Karol Maguide ay ginawaran ng silver medal sa Men's Full Contact -54 kg event. Ang anim na bronze medalists naman ay sina Ralph Chein Yosorez na lumahok sa Women's Musical Form Hard Style category, Gretel de Paz sa Women's Low Kick -56 kg event, Jomar Balangui sa Men's Low Kick -57 kg class, Kurt Lubrica sa Men's Low Kick -51 kg event, Claudine Veloso sa Women's Point Fighting -55 kg category, at Carlos Alvarez sa Men's Point fighting -69 kg division. Nais ni Estrada bigyan ng kopya ng resolusyon hindi lamang ang mga nasabing mga Pinoy medalists kundi maging ang kani-kanilang mga coaches at trainers.