Press Release

January 17, 2023 Gatchalian expects honest to goodness assessment in upcoming basic education report When the Department of Education (DepEd) releases its basic education report at the end of this month, Senator Win Gatchalian expects an honest to goodness assessment, including concrete steps forward to address the crisis hounding the sector. The DepEd is scheduled to present the Basic Education Report (BER) 2023 on January 30, which will give an overview on the state of basic education in the country. DepEd officials also said that they will present updates on the on-going review of the K to 12 curriculum. According to Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, no less than an honest to goodness assessment is needed considering the challenges besetting the education sector, many of which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lack of face-to-face classes. Gatchalian also pointed to the role of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) in tackling the country's education crisis and proposing needed reforms. The EDCOM II, where Gatchalian serves as co-chairperson, is mandated to review the education sector's performance and recommend reforms to boost Filipinos' competitiveness. The Commission is set to start its national assessment this month. "Upang matugunan natin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, kailangang kilalanin natin kung gaano kabigat ang mga hamong ating kinakaharap. Patuloy din nating isusulong ang mga kinakailangang reporma upang maiangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa at matugunan ang pinsalang dulot ng pandemya," Gatchalian said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, international large-scale assessments have been showing that Filipino learners are struggling to master basic competencies. In the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), the Philippines ranked last out of 79 countries when it comes to Reading. The Philippines also ranked second to the last when it comes to Mathematics and Science. Results of the PISA further show that only one out of five learners aged 15 who took the exam reached the minimum proficiency level in each subject. The World Bank's simulation analysis of learning losses estimates that learning adjusted years of schooling (LAYS) will decrease from 7.5 years to around six years. This means that 12 years of basic education will be equivalent to only six years of effective schooling. The World Bank also estimates that learning poverty in the Philippines is now at 90.9%. Learning poverty is defined as the percentage of children aged 10 who cannot read or understand a simple story. Gatchalian umaasa ng isang 'honest to goodness' na Basic Education Report sa katapusan ng buwan Habang nakatakdang ilabas ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang basic education report sa katapusan ng buwan, inaasahan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang isang honest to goodness o tapat na assessment sa sektor, kabilang na ang mga tiyak na hakbang upang tugunan ang krisis na kinakaharap ng bansa sa edukasyon. Ibabahagi ng DepEd ang Basic Education Report (BER) 2023 sa Enero 30, kung saan isasaad ang lagay ng basic education sa bansa. Magiging bahagi ng ulat ang mga update sa isinasagawang review sa K to 12 curriculum. Ayon kay Gatchalian na Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, kinakailangan ang isang honest to goodness assessment upang matalakay nang husto ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng mga sektor, lalo na't lumala ang mga hamong ito dahil sa pandemya ng COVID-19 at ang matagal na pagkawala ng face-to-face classes. Tinukoy din ni Gatchalian ang papel ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) upang talakayin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon at magpanukala ng mga kinakailangang reporma. Mandato sa EDCOM II na repasuhin ang performance ng sektor ng edukasyon at magrekomenda ng mga repormang mag-aangat sa competitiveness ng mga Pilipino. Co-chairperson si Gatchalian ng komisyon na nakatakdang magsimula ng pag-aaral ngayong Enero. "Upang matugunan natin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, kailangang kilalanin natin kung gaano kabigat ang mga hamong ating kinakaharap. Patuloy din nating isusulong ang mga kinakailangang reporma upang maiangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa at matugunan ang pinsalang dulot ng pandemya," ani Gatchalian. Bago pa tumama ang pandemya ng COVID-19, lumalabas na sa mga international large-scale assessments na hirap na ang mga mag-aaral ng bansa pagdating sa basic competencies. Sa 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment kung saan 79 bansa ang lumahok, Pilipinas ang nakakuha ng pinakamababang marka pagdating sa Reading. Ang Pilipinas din ang nakakuha ng pangalawang pinakamababang marka pagdating sa Mathematics at Science. Lumalabas din sa resulta ng PISA na isa lamang sa limang mag-aaral na labinlimang taong gulang ang may taglay na minimum proficiency sa bawat subject. Tinataya din ng World Bank na pagdating sa learning loss, bababa ang earning adjusted years of schooling (LAYS) mula 7.5 taon pababa sa humigit-kumulang anim na taon. Ibig sabihin, magiging katumbas na lamang ng anim na taon ang 12 taon ng basic education. Tinataya din ng World Bank na pumalo na sa 90.9% ang learning poverty sa bansa. Ang learning poverty ang porsyento ng mga batang sampung taong gulang na hindi marunong bumasa o umunawa ng maikling kwento.