January 17, 2023 Tulfo to DFA: Hire high-caliber lawyers to handle OFW-related cases Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to strengthen its free legal services for distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) by hiring high-caliber lawyers. During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Migrant Workers regarding several bills seeking to strengthen financial and legal assistance to OFWs today (Jan. 17), he said that the effective way to improve the low acquittal rate of cases involving Filipinos working abroad is by ensuring that they have good representation. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Committee of Migrant Workers, said: "Dapat ay magaling at dekalibreng abogado ang kukunin ng DFA, yung kayang ipanalo ang kaso." During said hearing, one of the topics that were discussed was the supposed zero acquittal of OFW-related cases handled by DFA retained lawyers from January to June 2022. Sen. Idol likewise asked DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega to ensure that offices abroad catering to migrant workers would operate on the expected 8 working hours per day, or more, to cater to OFWs in need of assistance. Tulfo shared that some OFWs he met during a trip abroad complained that DFA employees abroad only worked "half day" and would only entertain them at certain hours supposedly due to some "paper works" The Senator from Isabela and Davao maintained that there should still be employees responsible to assist OFW the whole day even if there are a lot of papers that need to be processed, especially during emergency circumstances. In response, de Vega said he will look into the issue and call all necessary embassies abroad. Ultimately, Tulfo said that his Committee "will be focusing on laws that will make the prosecution of illegal recruitment cases faster and also the wise management of the AKSYON fund such that legal and other financial aid are given to those OFWs in need." Giit ni Tulfo, dapat mag-hire ang DFA ng dekalibreng abogado para sa OFWs-related cases Hinimok ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na palakasin ang free legal services para sa mga distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) sa pamamagitan ng pagkuha ng mga de-kalibreng abogado na hahawak ng mga kasong kinakaharap nila. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hinggil sa ilang panukalang batas na naglalayong palakasin ang tulong pinansyal at legal sa mga OFWs ngayong araw (Enero 17), sinabi ni Tulfo na dapat pag-igihin ng DFa para maimprove ang diumano'y mababang acquittal rate ng mga kaso na kinasasangkutan ng mga OFWs laban sa mga mapangabusong employers. "Dapat ay magaling at dekalibreng abogado ang kukunin ng DFA, yung kayang ipanalo ang kaso," ani Tulfo na Chairperson ng Committee of Migrant Workers. Sa nasabing pagdinig, isa sa mga napag-usapan ay ang diumano'y zero acquittal sa mga kaso na may kinalaman sa OFW na hinahawakan ng DFA retained lawyers mula Enero hanggang Hunyo 2022. Hiniling din ni Sen. Idol kay DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega na tiyakin na ang mga opisina sa ibang bansa para sa mga OFWs ay bukas sa buong working hours kada araw o higit pa, upang matugunan ang mga OFWs na nangangailangan ng tulong. Ibinahagi ni Tulfo na ilang mga OFWs na nakilala niya sa isang trip abroad ang nagreklamo na ang mga empleyado ng DFA sa ibang bansa ay nagtatrabaho lamang ng "half day" dahil diumano sa ibang "paper works." Giit ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao, dapat ay mayroong nakakausap ang Pilipino na gustong lumapit for assistance sa konsulada habang ang ibang empleyado ay busy sa ibang gawain. Sinabi ni de Vega na agad niyang titignan ang problema at tatawagan ang embahada abroad para liwanagin ang isyu.