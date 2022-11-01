Press Release

January 18, 2023 Tulfo files bill establishing evacuation centers in every city and municipality Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a measure seeking to establish well-equipped evacuation centers in all 1,488 municipalities and 146 cities in the country. In filing Senate Bill (SB) No. 1652, Tulfo underscored the need for evacuation centers that have basic facilities, accessible location and adequate emergency supplies, such as water, medicine and relief goods considering that the Philippines is one of the most typhoon-prone countries in the world. "When disaster and calamities strike, covered courts, gymnasiums, schools, and even churches serve as evacuation areas to shelter affected residents and families," the bill's explanatory note read. "These areas are jam-packed when the situation worsens. Diseases; existing and unforeseen may also spread because these areas do not meet standard measures for a proper and well-ventilated evacuation center," it added. Notably, approximately 19-20 typhoons enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility annually, with 7-9 reaching landfall, according to Climate Change Knowledge Portal for Development Practitioners and Policy Makers. Under SB No. 1652, each location for every evacuation center shall be determined by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in close coordination with the LGUs concerned. The said location must be centrally located in the community, must be of a safe distance from large trees and structures with hazardous materials, must be near a health facility, must be located on geotechnically stable land, must not be located near military base camps and camps of insurgent groups. Its structure must also be calamity-resilient and built with sturdy materials, and must have the capacity to accommodate a large number of evacuees. The Senator from Isabela and Davao also proposed that under said bill, the LGUs concerned shall be primarily responsible for the operation, supervision, and management of evacuation centers. The local sanggunian, meanwhile, shall promulgate guidelines and procedures for the use and operation of the evacuation center under its jurisdiction. Tulfo sinusulong ang pagtatayo ng evacuation centers sa lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas na naglalayong maglagay ng evacuation centers sa lahat ng 1,488 na munisipalidad at 146 na lungsod sa bansa. Sa paghahain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1652, binigyang-diin ni Tulfo na kailangan ng evacuation centers na mayroong basic facilities, accessible na lokasyon at sapat na emergency supplies, tulad ng tubig, gamot at mga relief goods. Ani Tulfo, ang Pilipinas ang isa sa pinaka typhoon-prone na bansa sa buong mundo. "When disaster and calamities strike, covered courts, gymnasiums, schools, and even churches serve as evacuation areas to shelter affected residents and families," sabi ni Tulfo. "These areas are jam-packed when the situation worsens. Diseases; existing and unforeseen may also spread because these areas do not meet standard measures for a proper and well-ventilated evacuation center," dagdag niya. Humigit-kumulang 19-20 bagyo ang pumapasok sa Philippine Area of Responsibility taun-taon, kung saan umaabot sa pito hanggang siyam na landfall, ayon sa Climate Change Knowledge Portal for Development Practitioners and Policy Makers. Sa ilalim ng SB No. 1652, ang bawat lokasyon sa bawat evacuation center ay dapat tukuyin ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), sa pakikipagkoordinasyon sa mga LGUs. Ang nasabing lokasyon ay dapat nasa isang ligtas na distansya mula sa malalaking puno at istruktura na may mga mapanganib na materyales, kailangang malapit sa pasilidad ng kalusugan, at hindi dapat matatagpuan malapit sa mga base camp ng militar at mga kampo ng mga rebeldeng grupo. Iminungkahi din ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao na sa ilalim ng nasabing panukalang batas, ang mga LGUs ang pangunahing responsable sa operasyon, pangangasiwa, at pamamahala ng mga evacuation centers.