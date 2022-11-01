Press Release

January 19, 2023 Gatchalian points to opportunities of using social media in education Amidst on-going efforts to transform the basic education sector to make it more resilient and innovative, Senator Win Gatchalian pointed to the potential of the social media platform for continuous delivery of education especially in the face of shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Pinoy Social Media Festival held at the Lyceum of the Philippines in Manila, Gatchalian identified opportunities for social media in education. He also shared lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gatchalian cited the example of Valenzuela Live, which utilized Facebook and YouTube as a platform for learning delivery. He also shared how Valenzuela's Nanay-Teacher Program used Facebook groups as alternative learning management systems. To help struggling learners, Gatchalian recalled that the local government of Valenzuela distributed 23,500 tablets to the city's poorest learners. Moving forward, Gatchalian pressed the need for better investments in internet infrastructure nationwide. He also filed measures such as the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) and the One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474). "There's an urgent need to narrow the digital divide as it hits hardest on poor learners," Gatchalian said, citing World Bank Philippines' 2020 COVID 19 Low Income Household Panel and Economic (HOPE) Survey which says 60% of the 25% poorest households have no access to the internet. The survey also revealed that 98% of learners from these households chose printed self-learning modules as the primary mode of learning. According to the Digital Report 2022 on the Philippines, there were 92.05 million social media users in the Philippines at the start of 2022, which was equivalent to 82.4% of the total population. Based on Meta's data, there were 83.85 million Facebook users in the Philippines at the start of 2022. Among Facebook users, 42% are aged 13-24 and belong to student age groups. "That's where social media can be used for education because half of our population between ages 13-24 are on Facebook. This is where the opportunity comes in of using Facebook or social media to reach out to those students," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian: Pakinabangan ang social media para sa tuloy-tuloy na edukasyon Sa gitna ng pagsisikap ng bansa na gawing mas matatag at makabago ang sektor ng edukasyon, nakikita ni Senador Win Gatchalian na pwede nating pakinabangan ang social media platform para sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon lalo na sa gitna ng mga krisis tulad ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Sa idinaos na Pinoy Social Media Festival sa Lyceum of the Philippines, tinukoy ni Gatchalian ang oportunidad sa paggamit ng social media sa edukasyon. Ibinahagi niya rin ang mga aral mula sa naging karanasan ng bansa noong kasagsagan ng pandemya. Ibinigay na halimbawa ng senador ang karanasan nila sa Valenzuela na "Valenzuela Live" na gumamit ng Facebook at YouTube para sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo. Ibinahagi niya rin kung paano ginamit ng Nanay-Teacher Program ng lungsod ang mga Facebook groups bilang alternative learning management systems. Nagpamahagi din ng 23,500 mga tablets ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Valenzuela upang matulungan ang mga nangangailangang mag-aaral sa lungsod. Sinabi rin ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangan sa mas maayos na imprastraktura sa internet. Siya ay naghain ng mga panukalang batas tulad ng Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) at One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474). "Kailangan nating tuldukan ang digital divide lalo na't ang mga nangangailangang mag-aaral ang lubos na naaapektuhan nito," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa 2020 COVID 19 Low Income Household Panel and Economic (HOPE) Survey ng World Bank Philippines, 60% sa 25% na pinakamahihirap na households ay walang access sa internet. Lumabas din sa survey na 98% ng mga mag-aaral sa naturang mga kabahayan ay piniling gumamit ng self-learning modules bilang kanilang pangunahing paraan ng pag-aaral noong kasagsagan ng pandemya. Ayon sa Digital Report 2022 tungkol sa Pilipinas, lumalabas na may 92.05 milyong social media users sa Pilipinas sa pagsisimula ng 2022, katumbas ang 82.4% ng kabuuang populasyon ng bansa. Ayon sa datos ng Meta, may 83.85 milyong gumagamit ng Facebook sa bansa sa simula ng 2022. Sa mga gumagamit ng Facebook, 42% ang nasa edad na 13-24 at bahagi ng mga itinuturing na student age groups. "Dito maaaring magamit ang social media para sa edukasyon dahil kalahati ng ating populasyon na may edad 13-24 ay nasa Facebook. Dito pumapasok ang oportunidad sa paggamit ng Facebook o social media para maabot ang mga mag-aaral na iyon," ayon kay Gatchalian.