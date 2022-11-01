HONTIVEROS: DON'T END UP WITH EGG ON OUR FACE; APPOINT FULL TIME DA SEC NOW

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that the Department of Agriculture needs to shape up to effectively address the egg shortage and stem its surging prices in the market.

"DA needs to step up and swiftly address the escalating egg prices on the market before it takes a turn for the worse not only in the egg industry but also for low-income households that rely on eggs as their cheapest protein source," Hontiveros said.

The shortage and high prices of eggs are attributed to the Luzon bird flu outbreak and increasing cost of feeds. Hontiveros stated that the administration should consider alternative solutions to this crisis other than "go-to" importation because it will not work for egg products.

"Hindi gaya sa manok, baboy, asukal, mais, bigas at sibuyas, bulok na ang itlog bago pa dumating dito sa bansa. Kaya hindi na uubra ang easy way out na importation ng administrasyon kapag nagkukulang ng suplay at tumataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin," she stated.

Hontiveros remarked that the DA should be prepared for the possibility that avian influenza may spread to Batangas, where the majority of the nation's egg supply is produced.

"Dapat handa at may mabilis na mekanismo ang DA para sa distribution ng indemnification sa magmamanok para mabilis na maapula ang sakit at di na kumalat. Huwag na sanang maulit ang nangyari sa mga hog raisers natin na dahil sa sobrang bagal na ayuda, di agad na-manage ang mga tinamaan ng swine flu at nakaabot pa ng palengke ang infected na karne para lang makabawi kahit kaunti sa kanilang puhunan," she said.

Hontiveros then reiterated her earlier call to appoint a qualified DA Secretary who will be able to work full-time to tackle the sector's deeply-seated challenges including food supply and farmer empowerment.

"Sugar shortage pa lang ang isyu, panawagan ko na ang magtalaga ng DA Secretary na kayang ibigay ang 100 percent para sa mga problema sa kagawaran. Hindi natin kailangan ng part-time secretary dahil hindi nito matutugunan ang mga full time na problema na kinakaharap ng sektor," Hontiveros said.

"Huwag nating hayaan na maging isang kahig, isang tuka, hindi lang ang poultry industry kundi pati ang ating mga kababayan na itlog na lang ang ginagawang panlaman tiyan dahil sa nagtataasang presyo ng karne at iba pang bilihin," she concluded.