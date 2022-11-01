Tulfo files bill to properly compensate tanods & other barangay officials

Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo introduced a measure imposing a more extensive set of grants for the benefits, subsidy and compensation for barangay officials, personnel and volunteer workers, including tanods and barangay health workers.

Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 1696 providing a Magna Carta for these barangay workers that have been neglected for the longest time in terms of benefits, salaries, and allowances.

"Ilan na sa mga tanod ang napabalitang nasaktan, nadisgrasya at nagbuwis ng buhay sa tawag ng tungkulin. Ilan na rin sa mga barangay health workers ang nagbuwis din ng buhay noong panahon ng pandemya. Dahil sa pagganap nila sa kanilang tungkulin, sila ay napasama sa mga naging biktima ng COVID-19," he said.

Tulfo's bill seeks to remedy such predicament by imposing a minimum and maximum salary rate in which they are entitled to, stressing that barangay officials, personnel and volunteer workers serve as the backbone of the nation.

Here, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is the one mandated to develop a standardized Position Classification and Compensation Scheme for barangay officials, personnel, and vcolunteer workers.

SB No. 1696 requires that they be covered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) social insurance program, PhilHealth Insurance Program and PagIBIG Fund.

Under said measure, hazard Allowance, as well as death and burial Benefits, are also granted to public servants like them.

Tulfo's bill, to be known as "Magna Carta for Barangay Officials, Personnel and Volunteer Workers," likewise aims to provide a preferential treatment for barangay officers in their conferment of civil service eligibility and in government appointments.

"It is imperative that we recognize the tireless effort and sacrifices of our barangay officials, personnel and volunteer workers by giving them their due," the bills explanatory note read.

Tulfo sinusulong ang tamang pasahod para sa tanod, iba pang barangay workers

Naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas na magbibigay ng sapat na benepisyo, subsidy at sahod sa mga opisyal ng barangay at iba pang volunteer workers, tulad ng tanod at barangay health workers (HCWs).

Sa pagsusumite ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1696 o "Magna Carta for Barangay Officials, Personnel and Volunteer Workers," sinabi ni Sen. Idol na lagi silang nakakalimutan bagama't masalimuot ang kanilang ginagampanang tungkulin.

"Ilan na sa mga tanod ang napabalitang nasaktan, nadisgrasya at nagbuwis ng buhay sa tawag ng tungkulin. Ilan na rin sa mga barangay health workers ang nagbuwis din ng buhay noong panahon ng pandemya. Dahil sa pagganap nila sa kanilang tungkulin, sila ay napasama sa mga naging biktima ng COVID-19," ani Tulfo.

Ang nasabing panukalang batas ay magpapataw ng minimum at maximum na salary rate na nararapat para sa barangay officials, personnel atvolunteer workers.

Sa ilalim ng SB No. 1696, ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang responsible para mag-develop ng standardized Position Classification and Compensation Scheme para sa kanila.

Dagdag pa dito, sila dapat ay covered ng Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) social insurance program, PhilHealth Insurance Program at PagIBIG Fund. Kailangan din ay mayroon silang hazard Allowance, at death and burial benefits.

"It is imperative that we recognize the tireless effort and sacrifices of our barangay officials, personnel and volunteer workers by giving them their due," nakasaad sa explanatory note ng SB No. 1696.