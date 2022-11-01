Press Release

January 23, 2023 EDCOM II convenes; Gatchalian assures reforms to avert education crisis As the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) formally convenes, Senator Win Gatchalian vows that upcoming reforms will address the crisis hounding the education sector. At the Senate plenary today, January 23, Senate Majority Leader Senator Joel Villanueva manifested that the congressional body has officially convened. As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Gatchalian is the co-chairperson of EDCOM II. EDCOM II was created under Republic Act No. 11899 to undertake a comprehensive national assessment of the education sector's performance. The Commission will also propose transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to boost the Philippines' global competitiveness in both the education and labor markets. The Commission's national assessment and evaluation will review how mandates are observed under the laws that created the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The Commission will then make recommendations on improving the harmonization of policies between the three agencies. Following the 1991 report of the first EDCOM, the country's education system was broken up into three subsectors to improve governance. The national assessment will also determine factors that have contributed to the continuing failure in performance on identified subject areas to meet desired international and local standards. It can be recalled that international scale assessments show that learners are lagging behind their peers abroad and failing to meet basic competencies. In the 2018 Programme for the International Student Assessment (PISA) where 79 countries participated, for example, the Philippines ranked lowest in Reading and second lowest in Science and Mathematics. Results of the PISA further show that only one out of five 15-year old learners have mastered the minimum proficiency in each subject. Gatchalian also emphasized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in learning loss because of the lack of face-to-face classes. "Isang mahalagang hakbang sa pagtaas ng kalidad ng edukasyon ang pagtupad ng EDCOM II sa mandato nito. Kasunod ng pagsuri natin sa tunay na lagay ng sistema ng edukasyon, isusulong natin ang mga reporma upang tuldukan ang hinaharap nating krisis sa sektor," said Gatchalian. EDCOM II kasado na; mga reporma sa sektor ng edukasyon tiniyak ni Gatchalian Sa pormal na pagbubukas ng Second Congressional Commission on Education o EDCOM II, tiniyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian na susugpuin ng mga ipapatupad na reporma ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon. Nitong Enero 23, naghayag ng manifestation si Senate Majority Leader Senator Joel Villanueva sa plenaryo ng Senado na pormal nang nagpulong ang Komisyon. Si Gatchalian naman ang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education at co-chairperson ng EDCOM II. Nilikha ang EDCOM II sa bisa ng Republic Act No. 11899 upang repasuhin ang performance ng sektor ng edukasyon. Magpapanukala rin ang komisyon ng mga tiyak at napapanahong mga reporma upang isulong ang competitiveness ng mga Pilipino sa education at labor markets. Susuriin sa isasagawang national assessment ng komisyon kung paano nasusunod ang mga mandato sa mga batas na lumikha sa Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Magrerekomenda rin ang komisyon kung paano paiigtingin ang ugnayan ng mga polisiya sa pagitan ng tatlong ahensya. Matatandaan na kasunod ng ulat ng unang EDCOM noong 1991, nahati sa tatlong subsector ang buong sistema ng edukasyon para sa mas maayos na pamamahala. Susuriin din ng national assessment ang mga dahilan kung bakit hindi naaabot ng mga mag-aaral sa bansa ang mga itinalagang pamantayan sa loob at labas ng bansa. Matatandaan na sa mga international large-scale assessments, hindi natututunan ng mga mag-aaral ang mga basic competencies at napag-iiwanan na sila ng mga mag-aaral sa ibang bansa. Sa 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment, halimbawa, kung saan lumahok ang 79 na mga bansa, ang Pilipinas ang nakakuha ng pinakamabang marka sa Reading at pangalawang pinakamababang marka sa Mathematics at Science. Lumalabas din sa naturang pag-aaral na isa lamang sa limang mag-aaral na labinlimang (15) taong gulang ang nakakakuha ng minimum proficiency sa bawat subject. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang epekto ng pandemya ng COVID-19 na nagdulot ng learning loss dahil sa kawalan ng face-to-face classes. "Isang mahalagang hakbang sa pagtaas ng kalidad ng edukasyon ang pagtupad ng EDCOM II sa mandato nito. Kasunod ng pagsuri natin sa tunay na lagay ng sistema ng edukasyon, isusulong natin ang mga reporma upang tuldukan ang hinaharap nating krisis sa sektor," ani Gatchalian.