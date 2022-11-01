Press Release

January 24, 2023 Gatchalian lambasts PAGCOR for failure to comply with own requirement in selecting third- party auditor of POGOs Senator Win Gatchalian lambasted the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) for its failure to comply with its own Terms of Reference (TOR) when it entered into a P6 billion contract with Global ComRCI, the third-party auditor consortium of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). At the latest hearing of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Gatchalian, it was revealed that PAGCOR did not follow its own TOR, which provided the requirements necessary for an entity to qualify as a third-party auditor of gaming revenues declared by POGO operators. The 10-year contract between PAGCOR and Global ComRCI started in 2017. "How come nobody saw this? Paano nakalagpas sa inyo ito? It's either nabudol kayo or nagpabudol kayo," Gatchalian told PAGCOR officials at the hearing. The senator said that under the TOR, an entity to be qualified as a third-party auditor must have an operating capital of at least P1 billion. Based on the audited financial statements of the members of the consortium for the third-party auditor, their combined equity does not meet the P1 billion requirement. To comply, Global ComRCI submitted a bank guarantee issued by Soleil Chartered Bank in its favor in the amount of $25 million. However, it was revealed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that Soleil Chartered is not a registered bank in the country and therefore, cannot issue a bank guarantee in the Philippines. It was also revealed in the hearing that the office addresses declared by Global ComRCI to PAGCOR were found to be fictitious and inappropriate venues of operation for the entity that it claims to be. Further, Global ComRCI failed to secure the necessary building permits. In the contract, the address is in Makati but in a letter submitted by Global ComRCI to PAGCOR and to the Committee, the address is in Manila. Worse, Makati and Manila certified that no business permit was issued to the third-party auditor. The committee also found out that Highweb Trade Ltd., which is part of the third-party auditor consortium, does not have the technical expertise to provide the technology for a regulator like PAGCOR as it did not have prior experience as third-party auditor of a government gaming regulator which again violates PAGCOR's TOR. To top it all, it was revealed that Global ComRCI, which received payments from the government totaling P824 million to date, is not even registered with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) as stated in a certification issued by the agency. "Let's not forget the crucial role of the third-party auditor in determining the taxes and regulatory fees of POGOs. Bawat piso na hindi binabayarang tax ng mga POGO ay piso na nawawala sa bayan. Kaya pati ang taong bayan ay binudol din ng PAGCOR," Gatchalian ended. Gatchalian binatikos ang PAGCOR sa hindi pagsunod sa regulasyon ng pagpili ng third-party auditor ng POGOs Binatikos ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. o PAGCOR dahil sa kabiguang sumunod sa sarili nitong Terms of Reference o TOR nang pumasok ito sa P6 bilyong kontrata sa Global ComRCI, ang third-party auditor consortium ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). Sa pinakahuling pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means na pinamumunuan ni Gatchalian, nabunyag na hindi sinunod ng PAGCOR ang sarili nitong TOR, na naglalatag ng mga regulasyon para sa isang entity na maging kwalipikado bilang isang third-party auditor ng mga kita sa pasugalan na idineklara ng mga POGO operators. Nagsimula noong 2017 ang 10 taong kontrata sa pagitan ng PAGCOR at Global ComRCI. "Paanong walang nakakita nito? Paano nakalagpas sa inyo ito? Kung hindi kayo nabudol, kayo ay nagpabudol," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga opisyal ng PAGCOR sa naturang pagdinig. Sinabi ng senador na sa ilalim ng TOR, ang isang entity para maging kuwalipikado bilang third-party auditor ay dapat mayroong operating capital na hindi bababa sa P1 bilyon. Batay sa audited financial statements ng mga miyembro ng consortium ng third-party auditor, ang kanilang pinagsamang equity ay hindi nakakatugon sa P1 bilyon na requirement. Para makasunod, nagsumite ang Global ComRCI ng bank guarantee na inisyu ng Soleil Chartered Bank sa halagang $25 milyon. Pero ibinunyag ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na ang Soleil Chartered ay hindi rehistradong bangko sa bansa at hindi maaaring mag-isyu ng bank guarantee sa Pilipinas. Ibinunyag din sa pagdinig na ang mga address ng opisina na idineklara ng Global ComRCI sa PAGCOR ay napatunayang hindi totoo at hindi naaangkop na mga lugar ng operasyon. Dagdag pa dito, nabigo ang Global ComRCI na ma-secure ang mga kinakailangang building permit. Sa kontrata, ang address na nakalagay ay Makati ngunit sa sulat na isinumite ng Global ComRCI sa PAGCOR at sa Committee, ang address ay nasa Maynila. Sa bandang huli, pinatunayan ng Makati at Manila na walang business permit na ibinigay sa third-party auditor. Nalaman din ng komite na ang Highweb Trade Ltd., na bahagi ng third-party auditor consortium, ay walang technical capability upang magbigay ng teknolohiya para sa isang regulator tulad ng PAGCOR dahil wala itong karanasan bilang third-party auditor ng isang government gaming regulator na muling lumalabag sa TOR ng PAGCOR. Higit sa lahat, ibinunyag na ang Global ComRCI, na nakatanggap na ng bayad mula sa gobyerno na umaabot sa kabuuang P824 milyon hanggang sa kasalukuyan, ay hindi pa nakarehistro sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) gaya ng nakasaad sa isang sertipikasyon na inilabas ng ahensya. "Huwag nating kalimutan ang mahalagang papel ng third-party auditor sa pagtukoy ng mga buwis at mga bayarin sa regulasyon ng mga POGO. Bawat piso na hindi binabayarang tax ng mga POGO ay piso na nawawala sa bayan. Kaya pati ang taong bayan ay binudol din ng PAGCOR," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.