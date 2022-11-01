Press Release

January 25, 2023 Hontiveros: Look into more Chinese mafia contacts inside BI, consider agency overhaul Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday has urged a thorough investigation of Bureau of Immigration officials, saying the Chinese mafia may have more connections inside the agency due to the persistent reports of outbound human trafficking of Filipinos forced to work as cryptocurrency scammers. The senator then called for the overhaul of the BI to ensure the protection of every Filipino leaving our borders. "Marami nang napabalitang nasibak pero tuluy-tuloy parin ang pagre-recruit ng mga Pilipino para mangscam. May mga contact pa ba ang sindikato sa loob ng BI? Bakit hindi ito maampat?," the senator asked. "I had already urged a BI overhaul in the wake of the Pastillas scam investigation two years ago, but nothing seems to have changed. With the volume of trafficked Filipinos still in Cambodia and Myanmar, the BI, as our last line of defense against trafficking, clearly has some shaping up to do. The BI has to regroup and repair the entirety of their agency," Hontiveros added. The senator said the Immigration Modernization bill must also be revisited to enhance the efficacy of the bureau through salary grade increases and immigration system updates, among others. During the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality hearing, alias Ron*, one of the Filipinos trafficked to Cambodia, said that his Chinese employers coerced him to recruit other Filipinos to work for the crypto scam operations. Ron shared that their head of recruitment, a certain Rachel Almendra Luna, has contacts with immigration officers in Clark airport. "Tahasang sinabi ni Rachel na nag-aabot sila sa Immigration Officer para makalabas yung mga Pilipino, pero hindi niya binigay ang mga pangalan ng mga contact nila sa immigration," he said in the hearing. He also revealed that all of their recruitment happens on Facebook groups. They would post job ads that call on Filipinos to apply for a customer service agent job in Cambodia, promising a salary of at least $600 per month. "Facebook needs to be answerable for these trafficking schemes that are perpetrated on their platform. The company has to be aware of this modus and be on the lookout for these kinds of posts. I-take down o i-block na dapat ang mga accounts o posts na mga ito para hindi na makapag-recruit pa ng Pilipino," Hontiveros said. In the hearing, Ron disclosed that his employer had him go through the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) using another company's name, fake invitation letters, and other papers. Despite the false documents, he was given an Overseas Employment Certificate. "Hindi ba ang employment contract ay dapat i-verify at i-authenticate? Wala bang kahit anong screening to identify possible red flags? Can syndicates hire right under the nose of the Philippine government?" Hontiveros asked during the hearing. "This is nothing less than a looming humanitarian crisis perpetrated by the vilest of criminal syndicates. Mga mararahas na sindikato na binubusalan, tinatali at kinukuryente ang mga empleyado. Mga walang pakundangan kung manuhol. We need to stop at nothing until those who collude with these syndicates are put behind bars. Anything short of this will only lead to more Filipinos being thrown to the wolves," Hontiveros concluded. Hontiveros: Contact ng Chinese mafia sa loob ng BI tukuyin, ahensya linisin Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros nitong Miyerkules ang masusing pagsisiyasat sa mga opisyal ng Bureau of Immigration, upang matukoy na kung sino ang maaaring ginagawang contact ng Chinese mafia sa loob ng ahensya. Ayon sa senador, mukhang may koneksyon sa loob ng ahensya dahil sa patuloy na mga ulat ng outbound human trafficking ng mga Pilipino na pinilit na magtrabaho bilang mga scammer ng cryptocurrency. Nanawagan din ang senador nainisin ang BI sa lalong madaling panahon upang matiyak ang proteksyon ng bawat Pilipinong umaalis sa ating bansa. "Marami nang napabalitang sibak pero tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang pagre-recruit ng mga Pilipino para mangscam. May mga contact pa ba ang sindikato sa loob ng BI? Bakit hindi ito maampat?," the senator asked. "I had already urged a BI overhaul in the wake of the Pastillas scam investigation two years ago, pero parang walang nagbago. Sa dami ng mga nai-traffic na Pilipino na nasa Cambodia at Myanmar pa rin, ang BI, bilang ating huling linya ng depensa laban sa trafficking, ay malinaw na may shaping up na kailangan gawin. Kailangang i-regroup at ayusin ng BI ang kabuuan ng kanilang ahensya," dagdag ni Hontiveros. Ayon din sa senador, dapat ding balikan ang Immigration Modernization bill para mapahusay ang operasyon ng BI, tulad ng pagsasaayos ng salary grade, pagbibigay ng immigration system updates, at iba pa. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, isiniwalat ni alyas Ron*, isa sa mga Pinoy na na-traffic sa Cambodia, na pinilit siya ng kanyang mga amo na Tsino na mag-recruit ng ibang mga Pilipino para magtrabaho sa mga operasyon ng crypto scam. Ibinahagi ni Ron na ang namumuno ng recruitment, na nagngangalang Rachel Almendra Luna, ay may mga contact sa mga opisyal ng imigrasyon sa Clark airport. "Tahasang sinabi ni Rachel na nag-aabot sila sa Immigration Officer para makalabas yung mga Pilipino, pero hindi niya binigay ang mga pangalan ng mga contact nila sa immigration," sabi ni Ron sa hearing. Ibinunyag din niya na ang lahat ng kanilang recruitment ay nangyayari sa Facebook groups. Magpo-post sila ng mga ad ng trabaho na nananawagan sa mga Pilipino na mag-aplay para sa isang customer service agent na trabaho sa Cambodia, na nangangako ng suweldo na hindi bababa sa $600 bawat buwan. "Kailangang sagutin ng Facebook ang mga trafficking scheme na ito na ginagawa sa kanilang plataporma. Ang kumpanya ay dapat magkaroon ng kamalayan sa modus na ito at maging sa pagbabantay para sa mga ganitong uri ng mga post. I-take down o i-block na dapat ang mga account o posts na mga ito para hindi na makapag-recruit pa ng Pilipino," sabi ni Hontiveros. Sa pagdinig, ibinunyag rin ni Ron na pinadaan siya ng kanyang amo sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) gamit ang pangalan ng ibang kumpanya, pekeng invitation letter, at iba pang papeles. Sa kabila ng mga maling dokumento, binigyan siya ng Overseas Employment Certificate. "Hindi ba ang employment contract ay dapat i-verify at i-authenticate? Wala bang kahit anong screening to identify possible red flags? Maaari bang umarkila ang mga sindikato sa ilalim ng ilong ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas?" tanong ni Hontiveros sa pagdinig. "Ito ay walang iba kundi isang nagbabadyang makataong krisis na ginagawa ng pinakamasamang sindikatong kriminal. Mga marahas na sindikato na binubusalan, tinatali at kinukuryente ang mga empleyado. Mga walang pakundangan kung manuhol. Wala tayong dapat itigil hangga't hindi nakukulong ang mga kasabwat sa mga sindikatong ito. Anything short of this will only lead to more Filipinos being thrown to the wolves," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros.