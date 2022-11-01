Press Release

January 27, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ICC DECISION TO RESUME PROBE IN THE PH BLOODY WAR ON DRUGS I welcome, with renewed hope, the ICC's decision to resume the investigation of the bloody war on drugs in the Philippines. I hope the president adheres to international law and the Rome Statute as part of our commitment to the community of nations against state sponsored impunity. I previously welcomed the commitment of the SOJ Remulla to provide information to the ICC, "in the spirit of comity". Now, I hope for the cooperation of all agencies involved so we may give justice and peace of mind to all the victims. The ICC is filling a long-standing vacuum in the investigation of the state-sponsored "tokhang". The government itself cannot credibly investigate murders allegedly committed by government agents as part of government policy. Justice requires that an impartial body investigate killings connected to the so-called war on drugs. Justice is not fully served when only the foot soldiers are behind bars. The PBBM administration has actively engaged with the wider international community, in contrast to the previous administration, and so it should be necessary for the current admin to express the Philippines' cooperation with the ICC investigation. This increased international participation also makes it only appropriate for the Philippine gov't to rejoin as a state party to the Rome Statute as soon as possible. I would like to stress our solidarity with the families of Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, Reynaldo "Kulot" de Guzman, and thousands of other Filipino families who have had to endure harrowing moments because of state-sponsored impunity. We will never forget. There is overwhelming evidence that the war on drugs carried out widespread and systematic violations of human rights. Let justice be done.