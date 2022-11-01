Press Release

January 27, 2023 Villar pushes to develop the yellow corn industry Senator Cynthia A.Villar has sought the approval of her bill on yellow corn, noting its importance in poultry, especially the egg-laying type (layers). Villar said the proposed measure- Senate Bill No. 120 (An Act to Develop and Promote the Yellow Corn Industry, to Enhance Availability of Affordable and Quality Feeds, and to Provide for a Corn Competitiveness Enhancement Fund) will also increase production of corn and affordable feeds for the livestock and poultry sector. "This can be achieved by institutionalizing mechanization, hybrid seeds propagation and distribution, credit, extension and training, provision of insurance, marketing, organization of farmers, among others," said the chairperson of the Senate committee on Agriculture and Food. She said yellow corn is one of the country's main agricultural crops which Is mainly used for livestock and poultry feeds. "It is a rain-fed crop, requires simple land preparation, and can be grown in upland, even in sloping areas. It is usually harvestable after 55 - 75 days. It is mainly used for livestock and poultry feeds," related Villar. According to the senator, corn is preferred for feeds because of high carotene content. Yellow corn accounts for about 50% of the component of feeds. While the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows our yellow corn production has been in upward trend since 2017, Villar said this is not sufficient to cover the needs of the livestock and poultry sector. She noted that the production cannot satisfy the demand of the country which is 8.8 million tons. To cope with the demand, she said the country continues to import corn, feeds and other feeds components, which greatly affects the income and welfare of our corn farmers. Aside from importation, also affecting the corn farmers are high cost of inputs, weather patterns, and pests and diseases. The National Corn Program, a banner program of the Department of Agriculture, is the government's response to these major challenges facing the corn industry. Still, the senator lamented the development of com industry has been left behind despite being a major input to the livestock and poultry industry. "Our corn farmers are still dealing with these issues even if there has been sufficient budget given to the program through the years," she said. Due to this, she renewed her call to develop and strengthen the corn industry as it will result to better livestock, poultry and dairy industries. Villar, itinutulak ang pagsulong sa yellow corn industry HINILING ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar na maipasa ang kanyang panukalang batas sa yellow corn dahil sa kahalagahan nito sa poultry lalo na sa mga nangingitlog. Tataas ang produksyon ng mais at abot-kayang feeds (pagkain) para sa livestock and poultry sector sa bill ni Villar- ang Senate Bill No. 120 (An Act to Develop and Promote the Yellow Corn Industry, to Enhance Availability of Affordable and Quality Feeds, and to Provide for a Corn Competitiveness Enhancement Fund). "This can be achieved by institutionalizing mechanization, hybrid seeds propagation and distribution, credit, extension and training, provision of insurance, marketing, organization of farmers, among others," sabi pa ng chairperson ng Senate committee on Agriculture and Food. inihayag din ni Villar na isa sa pangunahing agricultural crops sa bansa ang yellow corn na gamit bilang livestock and poultry feeds. "It is a rainfed crop, requires simple land preparation, and can be grown in upland, even in sloping areas. It is usually harvestable after 55 - 75 days. It is mainly used for livestock and poultry feeds," sabi pa ni Villar. Aniya, mas pinipili ang mais bilang pagkain/patuka dahil sa mataas nitong carotene content. May 50% ng sangkap ng patuka (feeds) ay yellow corn. Bagama't patuloy ang pagtaas ng produksyon ng yellow corn simula 2017 base sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), iginiit ni Villar na hindi ito sapat sa kailangan ng livestock and poultry sector. Binigyan diin niya na hindi matugunan ng ating produksyon ang kailangan ng bansa na 8.8 million tons. Dahil dito, sinabi ni Villar na patuloy tayo sa pag-iimport ng mais, patuka (feeds) at iba pang sangkap ng patuka na nakaaapekto sa kita at kapakanan ng mga magsasaka ng mais. Bukod sa importasyon, apektadl rin ang corn farmers ng mataas ng halaga ng inputs, klima, peste at mga sakit. Ang National Corn Program, ang banner program ng Department of Agriculture, ang tugon ng pamahalan sa mga hamong kinahaharap ng corn industry. Pero sa kabila ng programa, dismayado pa rin ang senador na napag-iiwanan ang paglago ng industriyang ito. "Our corn farmers are still dealing with these issues even if there has been sufficient budget given to the program through the years," ayon kay Villar. Mulo siyang nanawayan na isulong at palakasin ang corn industry dahil magreresulta ito sa mas angat na livestock, poultry and dairy industries.