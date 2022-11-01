Press Release

January 30, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE 2023 BASIC EDUCATION REPORT At the presentation of the 2023 Basic Education Report, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte issued a clarion call to the country: we need to work together to address the dismal state of our basic education sector. We need to put an end to our education crisis. Several of the objectives that the Vice President laid out can be achieved through the implementation of laws passed during the last Congress. I would like to specifically thank her for her commitment to implement the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (RA 11713), which will ensure quality education and training for our teachers. To support our marginalized learners, including our learners with disabilities, we need to fully implement the Alternative Learning System Act (RA 11510) and the Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act (RA 11650). Let me also point out that the release of the 2023 Basic Education Report could not have been timelier as the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) commenced to fulfill its mandate. Through the EDCOM II, we will continue to pursue reforms that will improve the performance of our learners, make our countrymen more globally competitive, and help the Department of Education realize its "MATATAG" education agenda. Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, patuloy ko namang isusulong ang mga batas na mag-aangat sa kalidad ng ating edukasyon at magtataguyod sa kapakanan ng bawat mag-aaral.