Reaction of Sen. Nancy Binay on the appointment of Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian as DSWD Secretary

Good choice si Mayor Rex dahil sa experience n'ya as a mayor, and plus factor 'yung kanyang familiarity with the disadvantaged sectors at the grassroots level.

Being a hands-on local chief executive, he knows how to operationalize the range of social welfare services and mechanisms, at napakalaking bagay sa DSWD ang kanyang experience at exposure sa iba't ibang ground scenarios.

Besides, beterano at war-tested na si Mayor Rex pagdating sa community welfare services and programs lalo na nitong nakaraang pandemya. Kabisado na n'ya ang social work, and no need for him to start at the bottom of the learning curve.