Press Release

February 1, 2023 Gatchalian seeks Blue Ribbon inquiry on PAGCOR procurement of 3rd party auditor of POGOs Senator Win Gatchalian wants the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged anomalous procurement of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) of a third party auditor in charge of determining the gross gaming revenues of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country. In a resolution filed on January 30, Gatchalian said the inquiry should aim to identify accountability and make amendments to the procurement laws, if necessary, about the alleged irregularities in the procurement of Global ComRCI Consortium, the third party auditor contracted by PAGCOR for the POGO industry. "It is imperative that the seemingly anomalous government procurement and public expenditure must be examined in order to maintain the trust and confidence of the people to the government," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. The resolution follows findings at a recent hearing conducted by the Committee showing that PAGCOR failed to comply with existing procurement rules in contracting a 10-year P6 billion contract with the third party auditor in 2017. "Kailangang busisiin nang maigi ang kwestiyonableng pagpili sa Global ComRCI bilang third party auditor ng mga POGO. Kung mayroong paglabag sa batas, kailangan ring malaman kung sino ang mga nagkasala o lumabag sa batas," the senator added. For instance, procurement laws require a contractor to have an operating capital of at least P1 billion pesos. To comply with such a requirement, the third party auditor Global ComRCI submitted a bank certification issued by Soleil Chartered Bank which was later confirmed as not authorized to issue such a bank document because it is not registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Further, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has certified that no corporation or partnership under the name of Global ComRCI is registered with the agency. Also, its office and place of operation cannot not be located and has not even secured business permits from the local governments of Makati and Manila where it has supposedly held offices and operations. Gatchalian emphasized that the lack of technical capability of the third party auditor to determine the correct gross gaming revenue of POGOs in the country may lead to underpayment of the 2% franchise fee to PAGCOR and the 5% gaming tax to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). Gatchalian pinaiimbestigahan sa Blue Ribbon ang pagpili ng PAGCOR ng 3rd party auditor ng mga POGO Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa umano'y maanomalyang pagpili ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) ng isang third party na auditor na namamahala sa pagtukoy ng gross gaming revenue ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o mga POGO sa bansa. Sa isang resolusyon na inihain noong Enero 30, sinabi ni Gatchalian na dapat tukuyin ang anumang pananagutan at magsagawa ng amendment sa procurement laws, kung kinakailangan, hinggil sa umano'y iregularidad sa pagpili sa Global ComRCI Consortium, ang third party auditor na kinontrata ng PAGCOR para sa industriya ng POGO. "Kailangang suriin ang tila maanomalyang kontratang pinasok ng naturang ahensiya ng gobyerno at ang paggasta nito upang mapanatili ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ng mga tao sa gobyerno," sabi ni Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang resolusyon kasunod ng mga natuklasan sa nakaraang mga pagdinig na isinagawa ng komite na nagpapakita na ang PAGCOR ay nabigo na sumunod sa mga umiiral na mga batas at panuntunan sa kontratang pinasok nito sa third party auditor noong 2017. Ang kontrata ay nagkakahalaga ng P6 bilyong sa loob ng sampung taon. "Kailangang busisiin nang maigi ang kwestiyonableng pagpili sa Global ComRCI bilang third party auditor ng mga POGO. Kung mayroong paglabag sa batas, kailangan ring malaman kung sino ang mga nagkasala o lumabag sa batas," ayon sa senador. Halimbawa, ang mga batas sa pagpili ay nangangailangan ng isang kontratista na mayroong operating capital na hindi bababa sa P1 bilyong. Para makasunod sa naturang requirement, nagsumite ang third party auditor na Global ComRCI ng bank certification na inisyu ng Soleil Chartered Bank na kalaunan ay nakumpirmang hindi awtorisadong mag-isyu ng naturang bank document dahil hindi ito rehistrado sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Dagdag pa rito, pinatunayan ng Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) na walang korporasyon o partnership na nakarehistro sa ahensiya sa ilalim ng pangalan ng Global ComRCI. Gayundin, ang opisina at lugar ng operasyon nito ay hindi matagpuan at hindi man lang nakakuha ng mga business permit mula sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ng Makati at Maynila kung saan sinasabing nag-uupisina ito. Binigyang-diin din ni Gatchalian na ang kakulangan ng technical capability ng third party auditor para matukoy ang tamang gross gaming revenue ng mga POGO sa bansa ay maaaring humantong sa underpayment ng 2% franchise fee sa PAGCOR at 5% gaming tax sa Bureau of Internal Revenue ( BIR).