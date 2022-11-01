Poe on water management resource office

The creation of the Water Management Resource Office is a significant initiative to better oversee and manage our water resources.

The specter of water scarcity has always haunted us amid rising demand, climate change, population growth, among other factors, that necessitate immediate and comprehensive government response.

We expect that the formation of the new office will pave the way for the establishment of a Department of Water Resources that we have been advocating in the Senate.

What we need now is a body mandated by law to lead and consolidate the comprehensive development and management of water resources in the country.

The proposed department shall set the policy for water supply, sewerage and septage management, and ensure that consumer welfare is prioritized.

We must develop and manage well this precious resource as every Filipino deserves access to clean and safe water.