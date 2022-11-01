|
Press Release
February 1, 2023
Poe on student suicides
The incidence of suicide cases among students as reported by the Department of Education confronts us with an unsettling reality that needs a holistic response.
Schools must not only focus on honing the intellectual capabilities of our learners, but also on their mental resilience especially coming out of a pandemic.
Educational institutions should develop and strengthen their own programs on providing regular counseling to students and teaching and non-teaching personnel.
We trust that the DepEd will fortify partnerships with reputable associations for mental health and psychosocial support programs in schools.
Mental health issues should no longer be stigmatized.
