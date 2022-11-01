Poe on student suicides

The incidence of suicide cases among students as reported by the Department of Education confronts us with an unsettling reality that needs a holistic response.

Schools must not only focus on honing the intellectual capabilities of our learners, but also on their mental resilience especially coming out of a pandemic.

Educational institutions should develop and strengthen their own programs on providing regular counseling to students and teaching and non-teaching personnel.

We trust that the DepEd will fortify partnerships with reputable associations for mental health and psychosocial support programs in schools.

Mental health issues should no longer be stigmatized.