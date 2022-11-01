Press Release

February 2, 2023 Gatchalian: Social costs of POGO operations outweigh economic benefits Senator Win Gatchalian said that the social costs of allowing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country outweigh the economic benefits, citing a cost-benefit analysis (CBA) conducted on the industry. Based on the CBA, the social and economic costs and ills attributed to POGOs such as crimes, tax evasion, corruption, foregone foreign direct investments, (FDIs) and tourism estimated at P143.30 billion outweigh economic benefits of P134.86 billion which implies a net cost to the country of P 8.44 billion in 2021. "While the monetary values of social costs are difficult to compute, there is no financial amount that can be easily assigned to the life and dignity of direct victims of human trafficking, prostitution, and kidnapping," Gatchalian emphasized. In addition, based on a position paper submitted by the Department of Finance (DOF), social costs include investor perceptions, which can lead to negative consequences such as loss of current and potential investments, jobs, and revenues, Gatchalian said. Citing the same position paper, Gatchalian said that the best estimate of the economic cost of social problems coming from challenges attributed to the POGO industry would be the amount of additional resources needed by law enforcement agencies to completely prevent and eliminate the social costs brought about by POGO-related crimes without forgoing or compromising their other functions. He stressed that costs relating to law enforcement are expected to increase if the incidence of these crimes rises. The Senate Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Gatchalian, conducted an inquiry into the social cost of allowing POGO operations in the country following a surge in criminal activities such as kidnapping, illegal detention, prostitution, and money laundering attributed to POGOs. It was revealed in the hearings conducted in relation to the inquiry that in terms of revenue collection, POGOs contributed only roughly less than 1% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. "Bagama't mahirap kalkulahin nang lubos ang kabuuang social cost o benepisyo ng pagpayag nating manatili ang mga POGO sa bansa, datos ang makapagpapatunay na dahil sa mga krimen na kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO ay mas makakabawas pa ang kanilang presensya ng mga mamumuhunan sa bansa at kalaunan ay makakaapekto pa sa kabuuang ekonomiya," Gatchalian added. Gatchalian: Social cost ng POGO operations mas malaki sa benepisyong pang-ekonomiya Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang social cost na dulot ng pagpayag sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) sa bansa ay higit pa sa mga benepisyong pang-ekonomiya, base sa cost-benefit analysis (CBA) na isinagawa sa industriya. Batay sa CBA, ang mga social at economic cost dahil sa mga krimen na nauugnay sa mga POGO tulad ng tax evasion, korapsyon, foregone foreign direct investments, (FDIs) at turismo na tinatayang nasa P143.30 bilyon ay mas higit pa sa tinatayang P134.86 bilyon na benepisyong pang-ekonomiya. "Bagama't mahirap kalkulahin ang katumbas na pera ng social cost ng mga POGO sa bansa, walang halagang katumbas ang buhay at dignidad ng mga biktima ng human trafficking, prostitusyon, at kidnapping," diin ni Gatchalian. Dagdag pa rito, batay sa isang position paper na isinumite ng Department of Finance (DOF), kasama sa mga social cost ang hindi magandang investor perception na maaaring humantong sa mga negatibong pangyayari tulad ng pagkawala ng kasalukuyan at potensyal na mamumuhunan, trabaho, at kita, sabi ni Gatchalian. Batay pa rin sa parehong position paper, ang pinakamahusay na pagtatantya ng economic cost ng mga problemang panlipunan na nagmumula sa mga krimeng nauugnay sa industriya ng POGO ay ang dami ng karagdagang pondo na kailangan ng law enforcement agencies upang mahinto ang mga sinasabing social cost. Binigyang-diin ng senador na ang mga gastos sa pagpapatupad ng batas ay inaasahang tataas kung tataas din ang bilang ng mga nabanggit na krimen. Ang Senate Committee on Ways and Means, na pinamumunuan ni Gatchalian, ay nagsagawa ng pagsisiyasat sa social cost ng POGO operations sa bansa kasunod ng pagdami ng krimen tulad ng kidnapping, illegal detention, prostitution, at money laundering na nauugnay sa mga POGO. Ibinunyag sa mga pagdinig na ang mga POGO ay nag-ambag lamang ng mas mababa sa 1% ng gross domestic product (GDP) ng bansa noong 2021. "Bagama't mahirap kalkulahin nang lubos ang kabuuang gastos sa lipunan o pagpayag nating manatili ang mga POGO sa bansa, mga datos ang makapagpapatunay na dahil sa krimen na kinasasangkutan ng mga POGO ay mas makakabawas pa ang kanilang presensya ng mga mamumuhunan sa bansa at kalaunan ay makakaapekto pa sa kabuuang ekonomiya," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.