February 2, 2023 Procurement law 'should always respond to the needs of the times' - Tolentino MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino emphasized the urgent need to amend the country's current procurement law to avert similar anomalous procurement processes which were previously flagged down by the country's state auditors. During his regular television guesting with Net 25 on Thursday, Tolentino said that just like any living Constitution, the present Procurement Law under Republic Act No. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) should be equipped with enough safeguards to prevent abuses in the bureaucracy. "Kagaya po sa Konstitusyon--that we should have a living constitution that should always respond to the needs of the times. Ganon din yung Procurement Law, dapat yung Procurement Law should respond to the needs of the times," said Tolentino. Amid series of controversies that hounded the bidding process of various government procurement projects, Tolentino earlier filed Senate Bill No. 1803 which aims not only to amend RA 9184 but also sought permanent abolition of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM)--as the said agency according to the senator have been tainted with controversies in the performance of its mandate. Tolentino stressed it's about time that all procurement of goods--including common-use supplies, materials and equipment, and infrastructure projects--shall henceforth be undertaken by the respective departments and other government agencies since the Commission on Audit (COA) has already proven in the notices of disallowances it issued over the past years, on how the bidding procedure became disadvantageous, especially when such procurement process was channeled through PS-DBM. "Para sa akin po, ipaubaya na natin doon sa mga procuring agencies--kahit LGU (local government unit)--yung pamimili kasi sa kanila yung pera. Sila yung may pangangailangan. Sila yung gagamit, eh bakit yung nangangailangan, yung gagamit, at saka yung pinanggalingan nung pera ipapaubaya sa isang grupo ang pamimili?" said Tolentino. Tolentino also warned that allowing such a government agency to channel its procurement process to another bureau will be just more prone to graft and corruption. Procurement law, dapat may sapat na pananggalang kontra katiwalian - Tolentino MANILA - Iginiit ni Senador Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino na napapanahon na upang amyendahan ang kasalukuyang batas na may kinalaman sa procurement upang hindi na muling maulit ang mga maanomalyang pagbili ng mga gamit at iba pang supplies ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan. Sa kanyang lingguhang TV guesting sa Net 25, ipinaliwanag ni Tolentino na kagaya ng isang Saligang Batas, ang kasalukuyang Procurement Law sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) ay dapat lagyan ng sapat na mga pananggalang upang maiwasan ang katiwalian sa burukrasya. "Kagaya po sa Konstitusyon--that we should have a living constitution that should always respond to the needs of the times. Ganon din yung Procurement Law, dapat yung Procurement Law should respond to the needs of the times," ani Tolentino. Sa likod ng kaliwa't kanang kontrobersiya na bumahid sa bidding process ng mga nagdaang proyekto ng pamahalaan sa nakalipas na mga taon, inihain ni Tolentino nitong Lunes ang Senate Bill No. 1803 na layong hindi lamang susugan ang RA 9184 kundi ang tuluyang pagbuwag din sa the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) sa likod ng sunod-sunod na kontrobersiya na kinasangkutan ng nabanggit na ahensya. Ayon kay Tolentino, ang mga kontrobersiyang kinasangkutan ng PS-DBM ay magsilbing hudyat na ang bawat departamento, ahensya, at sangay ng pamahalaan ay magsagawa na lamang ng kanya-kayang bidding para sa procurement of goods--kabilang na ang mga common-use supplies, materials and equipment, at maging ang mga infrastructure projects. Dagdag pa ng chairman ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, malinaw sa mga isinagawang imbestigasyon ng Commission on Audit (COA) sa nakalipas na mga taon, kung paano naging agrabyado at dehado ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan sa mga bidding na dinaan sa PS-DBM. "Para sa akin po, ipaubaya na natin doon sa mga procuring agencies--kahit LGU (local government unit)--yung pamimili kasi sa kanila yung pera. Sila yung may pangangailangan. Sila yung gagamit, eh bakit yung nangangailangan, yung gagamit, at saka yung pinanggalingan nung pera ipapaubaya sa isang grupo ang pamimili?" paliwanag ng senador. Nagbabala rin si Tolentino na mauulit lamang ang mga nakalipas na katiwalian at korapsyon sa pamahalaan kung isang ahensya lamang ang mangangasiwa sa bidding at procurement process.