Press Release

February 3, 2023 SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON EDCA EXPANSION The United States has always been our government's ally on matters concerning territorial disputes and EDCA aims to boost our AFP's defense capabilities in asserting regional territorial claims. While it is seen as directed at enhancing the PH-US security alliance, which is one of the longest military alliances in the world, I trust that whatever possible repercussions had been carefully studied by officials from the Executive. From what I gathered, the EDCA sites are primarily earmarked for humanitarian assistance and disaster response facilities, and it's part of the modernization efforts of the AFP, therefore it's not directed toward any country. These efforts of our government, I believe, are aligned with the President's pronouncements in his first SONA where he said that he intends to chart an independent foreign policy with the national interest as a primordial guide - a country that is a friend to all and an enemy to none.