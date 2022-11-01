|
Press Release
February 6, 2023
Opening Statement - Third Hearing on ROTC Bills
Again, good morning, everyone. Salamat sa inyong pagdating and I hope matatapos natin itong hearing na 'to today, hopefully, at the committee level before we can proceed to our sponsorship to the plenary para sa ating committee report. During our last hearing, we have discussed the following, among others:
For today, we are here to further know of the data and requirements needed to polish this ROTC Bill. Such as:
Lastly, we would like to hear other proposals and recommendations to guarantee the achievement of our objectives in mandating the ROTC program for students in Higher Education Institutions.
I look forward to everyone's positions, comments, and suggestions so we can further improve our ROTC bill. At saka pakinggan rin natin 'yung mga youth na somehow ay nag-o-oppose sa ROTC. That's why lahat ng youth organizations na pwede nating imbitahan ay inimbitahan po natin and we will hear from them this morning. Again, maraming salamat po.
Before we start our discussion, I would like to inform everyone that our hearing today will end at 12 noon as we have a scheduled ocular inspection and Walk-through of the Air Traffic Management Center at CAAP's Office this afternoon. So bilis-bilisan natin konti and again, thank you.
