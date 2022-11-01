Press Release

February 6, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP

(P.S. Res. No. 458: Congratulating Carlos Yulo) Mr. President, it is my honor to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 458: "RESOLUTION CONGRATULATING AND COMMENDING CARLOS EDRIEL POQUIZ YULO FOR RAISING THE PHILIPPINE FLAG AS ONE OF THE BEST GYMNASTS THE PHILIPPINES HAS PRODUCED THEREBY HONORING THE COUNTRY WITH ACCOLADES IN HIS QUEST FOR EXCELLENCE IN GYMNASTICS." "Winning takes talent; to repeat, takes character." These are words from John Wooden, who was an American basketball coach and player. And what Carlos Yulo gives us, Mr. President, is an example of both talent and character. He possessed the talent to win once, but more importantly, he possessed the strength of character to win, again, and again. Recently named as the Philippines' Top Gymnast, Caloy has brought with him medal after medal for every time he has competed. When he competed in the 9th Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships, he bagged three gold medals and one silver. In the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, he emerged as our country's most bemedalled athlete, winning five gold medals and two silvers. While in the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England, he won for us a silver and bronze victory. As Caloy himself has said: "Ang kalaban po talaga ay 'yung sarili. Hindi kasi pare-parehas 'yung araw. May araw na pagkagising mo motivated ka, tapos kinabukasan, parang wala kang gana. 'Yung mga araw na walang gana ang pinakamahirap na napagdaanan ko. Okay na akong matalo sa kompetisyon, 'wag lang akong matalo sa sarili ko." Thank you, Caloy, for defeating yourself. Kay Carlos Yulo, ang taos-pusong pasasalamat ng buong Senado at ng buong bansa. Dahil sa kanyang araw-araw na pagpili at pagpasya, na ang mangingibabaw ay hindi ang kanyang pagod at kagustuhuhang sumuko, kundi ang kanyang husay at tibay ng loob. Indeed, he is a winner, but most important of all, he is a person of character. Thank you, Mr. President!