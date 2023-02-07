TRANSCRIPT of the Opening Statement of Senator Imee R. Marcos on the hearing of Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality joint with Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, Health and Demography and Finance

February 7, 2023

The World Bank has repeatedly cited teenage pregnancy rates in the Philippines as no longer health or gender problem but more largely an economic development problem. The lack of over-arching plan has seen a huge toll despite the fact that we are all excited and very pleased that the rates have actually declined over the past few years.

Nevertheless, it is still alarming as our Chairwoman has said that the ages of 10 to 14 and 15 continue to post huge numbers in teenage pregnancy. So, isa ung age, ikalawa, yung napakaliwanag na at napaka-klaro na poverty divide.

Yung kulang sa edukasyon at kulang sa kabuhayan e talagang bagsak na bagsak. Pati rin sa kalusugan at mga kababaehan. Kasi ang pinakamataas ay ang Northern Mindanao at 10.9 or almost 11 percent pagkalaki-laki nun. Samantalang, other regions that are prosperous perhaps and more advantage are posting much better results.

Thirdly, I would like to observe, with all due respect to the Deped. Wala naman pong teen-ager, lahat tayo dumanas ng pagiging teen-ager na hindi lahat tayo ay nakikinig sa teacher o magulang.

So, may I just reassert what was included in my bill (SB No.651), we are not merely depending on our teachers but rather to peers.

Through the DILG, enlisting the SK as another mode of national service, tumulong sila sa information dissemination. Yung ating local Youth Development Council na itinatag, marami ring local Youth Development Offices.

Pati yung mga social media, yun naman talaga ang sikat ngayon at palagay ko, kinakailangan yung mga influencer at iba pang mga kinakailangang kausapin ay talagang irecruit na natin sa effort na ito. Unang-una yung private sector sa advertising at mga commercials, dahil kung minsan baligtad yung epekto ng ating advertisement, mas lalo pang sumisikat ang teenage pregnant mothers keysa hindi.