Press Release

February 7, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR. ON THE RECENT EARTHQUAKE THAT STRUCK SYRIA AND TURKEY

February 7, 2023 In these sorrowful times, I stand in solidarity with the international community in expressing our sympathies and prayers for the victims of the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the nations of Syria and Turkey. My heart goes out to the bereaved families that lost loved ones, as well as to those who are greatly suffering from the effects of this very unfortunate occasion. As the aftermath of this tragedy worsens and the death toll continues to rise, we cannot help but be alarmed how our country could suffer the same fate in the event that an earth-shattering catastrophe hits our land. Cataclysmic effects of acts of nature are not only inevitable, our country's geographic location along the Pacific Ring of Fire makes them imminent. Ang mahalagang tanong ay "handa ba tayo sa sakuna?" At hindi maaring "medyo" ang sagot sa ganitong mga panahong susubok sa tibay at tatag hindi lamang ng loob ng mga Pilipino, kung hindi lalo na ng mga istrakturang siguradong tatamaan sa gitna ng delubyo. Mahalaga ang kahandaan sa kaligtasan. But preparedness is one thing, resilience is another. Habang sinisiguro natin na mayroon tayo sapat na pansalag sa sakuna, importante din na naka-agpay tayo sa taumbayan sa pag-bangon. While the Filipino resilient spirit has been tried again and again, and it has always shined through amidst the darkest of storms, we have to strengthen and fortify it so that we will not only be prepared to stand, but also ready to rise up when our spirit is tested. At gaya ng pagpapatibay natin sa ating loob, isabay natin ang pagpapatibay sa ating mga imprastraktura. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Works, I will lead the hearing next week to deliberate Proposed Senate Resolution No. 67 which I filed to urge the Department of Public Works and Highways and all local government units to conduct an immediate audit and review of existing buildings and structures in their respective jurisdiction. This is to ensure full compliance to the standards set by the National Building Code on structural safety and integrity to protect Filipinos from avoidable damages and loss of lives. Sisiguraduhin nating ligtas at matibay ang ating mga daanan, tulay, kalsada, at iba pang imprastraktura para mapaghandaan ang epekto ng mga posibleng sakuna. I always pray that our people will be safe in the times of natural disasters. But we should also be proactive in preparing and putting systems in place to reduce the risk.