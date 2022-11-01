Press Release

February 8, 2023 Villanueva seeks review of deployment policies to Kuwait Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva is pushing for a comprehensive review of the bilateral labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait amid rising cases of abuse of our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Villanueva made the call after another case of OFW abuse in Kuwait was reported following the death of Jullebee Ranara. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) reported that on January 21, OFW Myla Balbag fell from the third floor of her employer's house in the residential area of Hateen while trying to escape. "After these two unfortunate incidents, we need to carefully study if the policies are fair and being followed and clearly set the parameters on when to impose a ban and when to lift," he said. To further ensure the safety of our OFWs, Villanueva filed Senate Resolution No. 456 urging the executive department to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190 on the elimination of violence and harassment in the workplace. ILO Convention No. 190 or the Violence and Harassment Convention seeks to protect workers and other persons in the world of work from violence and harassment occurring in the course of, linked with, or arising out of work with an accompanying recommendation that provides guidance in implementing the Convention. Villanueva said the Philippines' ratification of the ILO Convention will provide the "impetus" to reflect on the principles of the labor standards and could provide the country the option to elevate the killings of OFWs to the ILO Supervisory Bodies. "The brutal killing of Ranara happened even amid an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines and Kuwait on the kafala system, which lays down the obligations in the treatment and protection of foreign workers," the Majority Leader said. As of 2022, there were 24,549 OFW welfare cases in Kuwait of which, 8,755 are contract violation cases, 823 are physical maltreatment cases, 99 are sexual abuse cases and 26 are rape cases. The Department of Migrant Workers data showed a significant increase in welfare cases from 2016 which was at 6,536. "Let's give our OFWs reassurance that their government is doing their best to make sure that they are protected and that their rights are not violated," Villanueva said. "This is living up to our obligations to our 'heroes' who have braved foreign worlds and transformed the economic landscape of our country for want of better lives for their families," Villanueva added. Bilateral labor agreement ng Pilipinas, Kuwait repasuhin - Villanueva Isinusulong ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na magkaroon ng kommprehensibong pagsuri sa bilateral labor agreement sa pagitan ng Pilipians at Kuwait sa gitna na tumataas na kaso ng pag-abuso sa overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Ginawa ni Villanueva ang panawagan sa gitna nang panibagong kaso ng pag-abuso sa OFW sa Kuwait kasunod na pagkamatay ni Jullebee Ranara, 35, noong Enero 21. Sa ulat ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Enero 21 din nang tumalon ang OFW na si Myla Balbag mula sa ikatlong palapag ng isang gusali sa Hateen para takasan ang kanyang malupit na amo. "After these two unfortunate incidents, we need to carefully study if the policies are fair and being followed and clearly set the parameters on when to impose a ban and when to lift," sabi ni Villanueva. Para sa karagdang kaligtasan ng mga OFW, inihain ni Villaneuva ang Senate Resolution No. 456 na humikayat sa kagawarang ehekutibo na pagtibayin ang International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190 para maalis ang karahasan at harassment sa lugar ng trabaho. Ang ILO Convention No. 190 o Violence and Harassment Convention ay naghahangad na protektahan ang mga manggagawa at iba pang tao sa mundo mula sa karahasan at harassment na nangyayari sa kanyang pinagtatrabahuhan. Kaakibat nito ang rekomendasyon na magbibigay ng gabay sa pagpapatupad ng nasabing kapulungan. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, ang ratipikasyon ng Pilipinas sa ILO Convention ay magbibigay ng motibasyon na sasalamin sa mga prinsipyo ng labor standards at maaring makapagbigay sa bansa ng opsyon para maiangat ang kaso ng pagpatay sa mga OFW sa ILO Supervisory Bodies. "The brutal killing of Ranara happened even amid an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines and Kuwait on the kafala system, which lays down the obligations in the treatment and protection of foreign workers," ayon sa Majority Leader. Nitong 2022, may 24,549 OFW welfare cases ang naitala sa Kuwait kung saan, merong 8,755 contract violation cases, 823 physical maltreatment cases, 99 sexual abuses cases at 26 rape cases. Makikita rin sa datos ng Department of Migrant Workers na tumaas ang welfare cases ng OFWs mula noong 2016 sa naitalang 6,536 mga kaso. "Let's give our OFWs reassurance that their government is doing their best to make sure that they are protected and that their rights are not violated," ani Villaneuva. "This is living up to our obligations to our 'heroes' who have braved foreign worlds and transformed the economic landscape of our country for want of better lives for their families," dagdag pa niya.