Press Release

February 9, 2023 Jinggoy sounds alarm bells on "dummy" recruitment agencies for OFWs SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today rang the alarm bells on alleged "dummy" Filipino owners of placement agencies recruiting land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Estrada called out officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on the matter in the wake of the recent case of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara and the cancellation of the recruitment license of her local recruitment agency. During Wednesday's Senate hearing on Ranara's case, Estrada said his office received information on alleged foreign ownership of placement agencies, a matter that is prohibited in the licensing and regulation rules of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Labor Code of the Philippines. "It might be tedious for this committee to summon all the incorporators or the board of directors of the recruitment agencies. Let's just request the DMW to scrutinize the recruitment agencies, whether the proprietors of these recruitment agencies have the financial capability to run its operations," Estrada said. Based on the information he received, Estrada said it's common knowledge in the industry that some Filipinos are posing as "dummy" incorporators of some recruitment or placement agencies deploying OFWs. The senator expressed concern that some of these foreign-owned recruitment agencies are responsible for the deployment of distressed OFWs as in the case of Ranara, who was the subject of his privilege speech last January 24. Under the Labor Code, only Filipinos citizens, as sole proprietors, are allowed to secure licenses to operate placement agencies with a minimum capitalization of P5 million. DMW officials told senators that once recruitment agencies' licenses are revoked or cancelled due to various violations, all of its officers, board of directors, and incorporators are placed on a derogatory list and are disqualified to participate or operate in any other recruitment activities. Ranara was burned and found dead in Kuwait desert on January 21 and the suspect behind her killing is the 17-year-old son of her employer. Initial investigation conducted by the DMW showed that Ranara's local and foreign recruitment agencies failed to comply with the mandatory monitoring requirements to ensure the well-being of their deployed workers. Jinggoy nagbabala sa mga naglipanang "dummy" recruitment agency para sa OFWs NAGBABALA ngayon si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada laban sa mga umano'y mga dummy na Pilipinong may-ari ng mga placement agencies na nagre-recruit ng land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Nanawagan si Estrada sa mga opisyal ng Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) na bantayan mabuti ang usaping ito bunsod ng kaso ng pagpaslang sa OFW na si Jullebee Ranara at ang pagbawi ng lisensiya ng kanyang local recruitment agency. Sa ginanap na pagdinig sa Senado nitong Miyerkules sa kaso ni Ranara, isiniwalat ni Estrada ang impormasyong nakalap ng kanyang tanggapan tungkol sa umano'y mga dayuhang nagmamay-ari ng mga placement agency, isang bagay na ipinagbabawal sa mga alituntunin sa pabibigay lisensya at regulasyon ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) at ng Labor Code of the Philippines. "Baka masyadong matrabaho para sa komite na ito na ipatawag ang lahat ng incorporator o ang board of directors ng mga recruitment agencies. Siguro pakiusapan na lang natin ang DMW na suriing mabuti ang mga recruitment agency, kung ang mga proprietor ng mga ito ay may financial capability para patakbuhin ang operasyon ng kumpanya,"ani Estrada. Batay sa impormasyong natanggap niya, sinabi ni Estrada na common knowledge na sa industriya na ang ilang Pilipino ay pumapayag na maging "dummy" incorporators ng ilang recruitment o placement agencies na nagpapadala ng OFWs sa ibang bansa. Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala ang senador lalo na't ilan sa mga sinasabing foreign-owned recruitment agencies ay may pananagutan sa deployment ng mga distressed OFWs gaya ng kaso ni Ranara na naging paksa ng kanyang privilege speech noong Enero 24. Sa ilalim ng Labor Code, tanging mga Pilipino bilang sole prioprietors lamang ang pinapayagang mabigyan ng lisensya para makapag-operate ng placement agencies na may minimum capitalization na P5 million. Sinabi ng mga opisyal ng DMW sa mga senador na kapag binawi o nakansela ang lisensya ng mga recruitment agency dahil sa iba't ibang paglabag, lahat ng mga opisyal nito, board of directors, at incorporators ay inilalagay sa derogatory list at hindi na kwalipikadong lumahok o magsagawa ng anumang recruitment activities. Si Ranara ay sinunog at natagpuang patay sa disyerto ng Kuwait noong Enero 21 at ang suspek sa likod ng kanyang pagpatay ay ang 17-anyos na anak ng kanyang amo. Napag-alaman ng DMW sa kanilang inisyal na pagsisiyasat na nabigong sumunod sa mandatory monitoring requirements ang lokal at dayuhang recruitment agencies ni Ranara, dahilan para mabigo silang matiyak ang kanyang kapakanan.