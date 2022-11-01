Press Release

February 9, 2023 Gatchalian wants to ease requirements for distributing centenarians' benefits Senator Win Gatchalian wants eased requirements and improved efficiency in the distribution of benefits to be awarded to centenarians. In a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the Centenarians Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10868), Gatchalian shared the experience of a constituent who applied for the P100,000 cash gift in 2021. The law awards a letter of felicitation from the President and a P100,000 cash gift to Filipinos who reach the age of 100. The constituent, however, is yet to receive the cash gift and is being required to submit school records. "Based on the information that I received from a constituent, there are also issues on the distribution of cash gifts. Nagulat ako na isa sa mga requirements ay school records. Paano naman makukuha pa ng 100-year old ang school records niya? Kung hindi nasunog ay baka nabaha na," said Gatchalian. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) vowed to look into the incident and maintained that the only requirements for the centenarians are a birth certificate or affidavit from the centenarian. An affidavit from the beneficiary's eldest child can also be accepted. "We also need to resolve distribution problems both in terms of efficiency and practicality because we are talking about people who have reached 100 years old. Marami sa kanila baka bedridden na rin at hindi na masyadong makagalaw-galaw. May mga requirements na hindi na praktikal tulad ng school records," added Gatchalian, author of Senate Bill No. 824 which seeks to expand the coverage of the Centenarians Act of 2016. Gatchalian's proposed measure seeks to award a cash gift of P10,000 to Filipinos who reach the age of 80, and another P10,000 when they reach 90 years old. The senator's proposal also seeks to adjust these amounts annually for inflation. Under his proposed measure, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will adjust these amounts in consultation with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) based on the average annual inflation in the preceding three years. Out of 2,465 centenarians, the DSWD was able to serve 1,692 centenarians last year. The funding for 755 more has been included in the 2023 national budget. The amount of P254.1 million was allotted this year for the implementation of the Centenarians' Act of 2016. Pagbabahagi ng benepisyo sa mga 100 taong gulang nais padaliin ni Gatchalian Nais padaliin at pabawasan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga kinakailangang requirements para sa mas mabilis na pamamahagi ng benepisyo sa mga centenarians o mga Pilipinong umabot na ng 100 taong gulang. Sa isang pagdinig sa panukalang pag-amyenda sa Centenarians Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10868), ibinahagi ni Gatchalian ang naging karanasan ng isang constituent na nag-apply para sa P100,000 cash gift noong 2021. Sa ilalim ng batas, makakatanggap ng P100,000 at pagbati mula sa Pangulo ang sino mang umabot ng 100 taong gulang. Ngunit batay sa naging karanasan ng naturang constituent na nagbahagi ng kanyang kwento kay Gatchalian, hindi pa niya natatanggap ang benepisyo hanggang sa araw na ito dahil hinihingan siya ng school records. "Batay sa impormasyong natanggap ko mula sa isang constituent, may mga isyu rin sa pamamahagi ng mga benepisyo. Nagulat ako na isa sa mga requirements ay school records. Paano naman makukuha pa ng 100-year old ang school records niya? Kung hindi nasunog ay baka nabaha na," ani Gatchalian. Tiniyak ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na susuriin nila ang naturang insidente at nanindigang simple na lamang ang hinihinging requirements para makuha ang naturang benepisyo. Ayon sa ahensya, sapat na ang birth certificate o affidavit mula sa centenarian o sa panganay na anak nito. "Kailangan din nating resolbahin ang mga suliranin sa pagbabahagi upang maging mas madali at praktikal, lalo na't mga kababayan nating 100 taong gulang na ang pinag-uusapan dito. Marami sa kanila baka bedridden na rin at hindi na masyadong makagalaw-galaw. May mga requirements na hindi na praktikal tulad ng school records," ani Gatchalian na may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 824. Layon ng panukalang batas ni Gatchalian na palawigin ang saklaw ng Centenarians Act of 2016. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, bibigyang ng P10,000 ang mga Pilipinong umabot sa 80 taong gulang, at P10,000 muli kung umabot sila ng 90 taong gulang. Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian ang pag-adjust sa mga halagang ito batay sa inflation o bilis ng pagtaas ng bilihin. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, babaguhin ang mga halagang ito nang may konsultasyon sa Bangko Sentral ng (BSP). Gagawing batayan ang average annual inflation sa nakaraang tatlong taon. Sa 2,465 na mga centenarians, 1,692 na ang nabigyan ng DSWD ng mga benepisyo nitong nakaraang taon. Kasama sa 2023 national budget ang pondo para sa 755 na centenarians na hindi pa nakakatanggap. May P254.1 million na nakalaan para sa pagpapatupad ng Centenarians' Act of 2016.