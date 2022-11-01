LAPID SEEKS SWIFT PASSAGE OF BILLS STRENGTHENING PROMOTION OF MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES IN BASIC AND HIGHER EDUCATION

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid again expressed grave concern over the rising number of student suicide cases, as DepEd reported in a Senate committee hearing that over 400 youth students nationwide took their own lives and some 2,000 others attempted suicide in Academic Year 2021-2022.

Amid calls to declare a mental health emergency, Lapid asked his colleagues at the Senate for the early passage of Senate Bill Nos. 1795 and 1796, seeking to strengthen the promotion and delivery of mental health services in basic education and state universities and colleges, respectively.

"Ako po ay nananawagan sa aking mga kasamahan sa Senado na agarang ipasa ang mga panukalang batas na ating inihain kaugnay ang pagpapatibay ng mga mental health services sa ating mga eskwelahan, kasabay ng nakababahalang pagtaas ng mga kaso ng suicide at iba pang mental health problems sa ating mga kabataan," Lapid said.

The Department of Education also disclosed that the ratio of mental health professionals to students is currently at 1:13,400, far from the ideal ratio of 1:500.

"Higit sa pagtugon sa mental health services, nais rin nating suriin at siguruhin na maayos na napapatupad ang ng Mental Health Law upang mas maayos at mabilis nating matugunan ang mga pagkukulang dito," he added.

Lapid's proposed SB No. 1795, to be known as "Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act," aims to put up Mental Health and Well-being Offices in every schools division; while SB No. 1796, otherwise known as "State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Mental Health Act," mandates all SUCs to ensure the provision of proper and adequate mental health services to their students, faculty, non-teaching staff, and other personnel.

"Umaasa po ako na agarang maisasabatas ang ating mga panukalang inihain upang masugpo ang pagdami ng kaso kaugnay ng mental health sa ating mga kabataan," Lapid expressed.

As of this writing, SB No. 1795 is now being discussed in a technical working group under the Committee on Basic Education.