Press Release

February 11, 2023 Villar asks Navy to help remove PH from the list of 'marine polluters' Senator Cynthia A. Villar has urged the Philippine Navy to further join efforts to lift the Philippines away from its distressing position of being one of largest marine polluters of the world. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, lamented the Philippines is one of the world's largest sources of plastic waste leaking into the ocean. "I am really pleased that we gather here periodically to show our support for this wetland park- the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), and in so doing, we are also raising awareness about the marine pollution in bodies of water and the need to find solutions in reducing these wastes, particularly plastic wastes," she told the Philippine Navy. Villar was the Guest Speaker of the Civil Military Operations Group - Philippine Navy (CMOG-PN) in their 12th founding anniversary on February 10. The coastal clean-up drive at the Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) is one of the anniversary activities of the CMOG-PN. "Together, let us put our hearts and exert efforts into this. We should help each other to achieve a better environment now and in the future for the next generation," she said. A jubilant Villar said she is thankful to CMOG- PN for considering LPPWP in the conduct of their environmental advocacy. "We are blessed that we have this unique haven where we could frolic with nature in the urban sprawl of Metro Manila," said Villar who related that LPPWP is a legislated protected area under the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018, which she principally authored in the Senate. She also extolled that LPPWP (formerly LPPCHEA) was declared a "Wetland of International Importance" under the International Convention for the Conservation of Wetlands or the Ramsar Convention, which was ratiified by the Philippine government. The seven other Ramsar sites in the country are the Olango Island Wildlife Sactuary in Cebu, Naujan Lake National Park in Oriental Mindoro, Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Agusan del Sur, Puerto Princesa Subteranean River National 2 Park in Palawan, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in. Sulu Sea, Negros Occidental Coastal Wetland Conservation Area, and Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetland. Villar noted that the LPPWP is a 182-hectare key biodiversity area that features two interconnected islands, lagoons, ponds, salt marches, mudflats and remarkably, a 36-hectare mangrove forest, which is the thickest and most diverse mangrove forest along the Manila Bay area with 12 species of mangroves. It serves as an important spawning ground of fishes in Manila Bay, nursery, feeding and temporary shelter of different fish species and other forms of wildlife. It also protects the communities of Las Piñas and Parañaque cities against flooding, storm surges and high tides aside from serving as sanctuary to around 90 species of endemic and native trees. Due to these, Villar said she has been vigorously fighting all forms of destruction on LPPWP, including reclamation projects in Manila Bay. Villar, nanawagan sa Navy na tumulong na tanggaling ang Pilipinas sa listahan ng 'marine polluters' HINIMOK ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang Philippine Navy na tumulong na matanggal ang Pilipinas sa hanay ng malalaking "marine polluters" sa buong mundo. Dismayado si Villar, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, na ang ating bansa ang isa sa pinakamalaking pinanggagalingan ng plastic waste na napupunta sa karagatan. "I am really pleased that we gather here periodically to show our support for this wetland park- the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), and in so doing, we are also raising awareness about the marine pollution in bodies of water and the need to find solutions in reducing these wastes, particularly plastic wastes," pahayag ni Villar sa Philippine Navy. Si Villar ang Guest Speaker ng Civil Military Operations Group - Philippine Navy (CMOG-PN) sa kanilang 12th founding anniversary noong February 10. Bahagi ng anibersaryo ng CMOG-PN ang coastal clean-up drive sa Las Piñas - Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). "Together, let us put our hearts and exert efforts into this. We should help each other to achieve a better environment now and in the future for the next generation," ayon pa sa senador. Pinasalamatan ni Villar ang CMOG- PN sa pagpili sa LPPWP sa kanilang environmental advocacy. "We are blessed that we have this unique haven where we could frolic with nature in the urban sprawl of Metro Manila," pahayag pa ni Villar na nagsabi rin na ang LPPWP ay legislated protected area sa ilalim ng Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018 na kanyang inakda sa Senado. Ipinagmalaki rin niya na idineklara ang LPPWP (dating LPPCHEA) na "Wetland of International Importance" sa ilalim ng International Convention for the Conservation of Wetlands o ang Ramsar Convention na niratipikan ng Philippine government. Ang pito pang Ramsar sites sa bansa ay ang Olango Island Wildlife Sactuary sa Cebu, Naujan Lake National Park sa Oriental Mindoro, Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary sa Agusan del Sur, Puerto Princesa Subteranean River National 2 Park sa Palawan, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park sa Sulu Sea, Negros Occidental Coastal Wetland Conservation Area, at Sasmuan Pampanga Coastal Wetland. Tinukoy din ni Villar na itinatampok ng 182-ektaryang LPPWP na 'key biodiversity area' ang dalawang isla, lagoons, ponds, salt marches, mudflats at 36-ektaryang mangrove forest na pinakamayamang mangrove forest sa Manila Bay na may 12 uri ng mangroves. Mahalagang spawning ground ito ng mga isda sa Manila Bay, nursery, feeding at temporary shelter ng mga isda at wildlife. "It also protects the communities of Las Pinas and Paranaque cities against flooding, storm surges and high tides aside from serving as sanctuary to around 90 species of endemic and native trees," sabi pa ni Villar. Dahil dito, patuloy na lumalaban si Villar sa lahat ng gawaing makasisira sa LPPWP, kabilang ang reclamation projects sa Manila Bay.