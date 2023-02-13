|
February 13, 2023
Pia: creation of CDC to prepare PH better for outbreaks, public health emergencies
Thank you, Mr President.
Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I rise today to sponsor Senate Bill No. 1869, under Committee Report No. 28, entitled AN ACT CREATING THE PHILIPPINE CENTER FOR DISEASE PREVENTION AND CONTROL, DEFINING ITS POWERS AND FUNCTIONS, APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, which is the output of the Sub-Committee on Center for Disease Control that I chair.
We had quite a few bills filed under this Committee Report. These are:
SBN 12 - filed by this representation
And also taking into consideration HBN 6522 by Reps. Gato, Romualdez, Acidre, et al.
This measure is also known as the Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) Act.
Mr. President, it's been three years since the country recorded its first COVID-19 case, specifically on Jan 21, 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragilities and gaps in healthcare systems around the world. It posed a great threat to countries with weaker health systems.
During these three years, we realized the importance of strengthening our health care system- to protect Filipino families from existing and emerging public health emergencies that could present a threat to our lives.
If there's one lesson we learned from this, it's the importance of being prepared for other future crises, including the possibility of another pandemic.
According to the Center for Global Development, there is a 47 to 57 percent chance of another global pandemic as deadly as COVID-19 in the next 25 years. [1]
As a background, I also sponsored this priority legislative measure last Congress. But DOH still wanted to study it further.
Thus, the bill we have today is a product of hearings and ongoing consultations that extended even until the last minute. These are the salient features of the said measure.
- Develop strategies, standards, and policies for disease prevention and control;
Through this measure, we aim to adopt a framework that fosters a whole-of-system, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society approach that would streamline science-based decision-making and policy-making, especially during public health emergencies.
The functions of RITM and the other centers were also harmonized with the existing offices and units within the DOH.
Mr. President, globally, nations are scrambling for solutions to end the pandemic and defeat the virus. But COVID is not the only health threat out there.
As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking, it's my duty to ensure that we are on track with our targets under the SDGs, including SDG 3 on Good Health and Well-being.
One of the targets under SDG 3 is to strengthen the capacity of all countries, in particular developing countries, for early warning, risk reduction and management of national and global health risks. This is SDG 3.d.
Now more than ever, we need to invest in our healthcare system to prepare us better for other possible health emergencies, and to help us build a more sustainable future beyond COVID-19.
Dear colleagues, before I end, I'd like to point out that there will be high-level scientists in CDC and many others who will be participating either as consultants, as advisers, and one of the key provisions of this measure is to consider exempting them from the standard salary grades. We all know, and there are enough news reports that tell us and show us how many of our healthcare workers are leaving the country because of the demand and the very lucrative [audio cut] set up home where they want to make a living. But we can do our part, dear colleagues, by strengthening our healthcare systems and improving the benefits we provide for them. And one good way to start, your honor, is through the CDC.
With that, I will give you time to study the measure. We will be providing the body with a briefer, something like FAQs to help digest this very technical bill, and then we will be ready to accept interpellations after the time that you will have to study the measure.
Thank you very much, Mr. President. #
[1] Smitham, E., & Glassman, A. (2021, August 25). The next pandemic could come soon and be deadlier. https://www.cgdev.org/blog/the-next-pandemic-could-come-soon-and-be-deadlier
