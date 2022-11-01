STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSING OF WRITER-ACTIVIST LUALHATI BAUTISTA

Nakikiramay ako sa pamilya at mga kaibigan ng dakilang manunulat at aktibista na si Lualhati Bautista.

Her strength and courage are now immortalized through her legendary works, in which she commemorated the struggles of everyday Filipinos. Our life under American occupation, how the bloody Martial Law affected our families, the plight of our single moms, and even the elderly. Her stories remind us that everyday life is political.

She did this again and again, unwaveringly. Hindi siya umilag.

May we always remember her, and the stories she shared, when we are faced with difficult times and decisions. May we, like her, be brave people for our country, all the days of our lives.

Ngayon at bukas, isa kang alamat, LB. Pagpupugay!