IMEE PUSHES FOR REVIVAL OF SELF-RELIANT DEFENSE PROGRAM

As counterbalance to foreign military dependence

Senator Imee Marcos consulted with the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga Sibugay over the weekend, in an effort to revive a neglected government program that enables the country's self-reliance in national defense.

The senator's initiative comes as the Philippine government prepares four new sites for U.S. military access in the country and an agreement for stronger defense cooperation with Japan.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) program initiated in 1974 by her father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., must be revived to "scale down our dependence on foreign goodwill in the sticky web of geopolitics."

"Thailand now customizes rifles that are slimmer and lighter for its soldiers, while Vietnam can now manufacture anti-surface warfare missiles. How far have we gone?" Marcos asked.

"In the 70's to early 80's, our SRDP was already producing M-16 rifles under license, steel helmets, hand grenades and other ammunition, handheld radios, Jiffy jeeps. It also created jobs and minimized foreign spending," the senator recalled.

She explained that Filipino manufacturers used local materials besides the imported parts from which technological know-how was gained, with the National Science Development Board supporting research and development.

"There's no question about Filipino capability, but we must revive the SRDP now," Marcos emphasized.

IMEE PINABUBUHAY ANG SELF-RELIANT DEFENSE PROGRAM

Pambalanse sa ayudang banyaga

Kinonsulta ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Western Mindanao Command sa Zamboanga Sibugay nitong weeked, para buhayin ang napabayaan nang programa ng gobyerno na mapalakas ang sariling kakayahan ng bansa sa national defense.

Inisyatiba ito ng senador sa gitna ng paghahanda ng bansa para sa apat na lugar na bibigyang access ang U.S. military at sa kasunduan para sa mas malakas na kooperasyong pangdepensa sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Japan.

Sinabi ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, na dapat nang buhayin muli ang Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) program na ipinatupad noong 1974 ng kanyang ama, si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr., para "mabawasan ang pagdepende o pagsandig sa mga dayuhan kung saan naiipit tayo sa pamumulitika ng mga superpower."

"Nako-customize na ngayon ng Thailand ang mga riple na mas slim at mas magaan para sa mga sundalo nito, habang ang Vietnam ay kaya nang gumawa ng mga anti-surface warfare missiles. Eh tayo, hanggang saan na ba ang narating natin?" tanong ni Marcos.

"Noong dekada '70 at '80, ang ating SRDP ay gumagawa na ng M-16 rifles, mga bakal na helmet, handheld radio, Jiffy jeeps, granada at mga bala. Lumikha rin ito ng mga trabaho at pinaliit nito ang gastos natin sa pag-angkat ng gamit pang-militar," ayon sa senador.

Paliwanag pa niya, ang mga Pinoy manufacturer ay gumagamit ng mga lokal na materyales at nakamit naman ang teknikal na kaalaman sa mga imported na parte, habang sinuporta ng National Science Development Board ang pagsasaliksik at pag-develop ng mga produkto.

"Wala namang kwestyon o duda sa kakayahan nating mga Pinoy, kaya dapat na natin buhayin ngayon ang SRDP," diin pa ni Marcos.