Press Release

February 15, 2023 Cayetano: Too early to implement Maharlika Investment Fund Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday cautioned the government on proceeding with Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), saying it is better to test the investment idea first through existing government corporations like the GSIS and SSS before diving into a full-blown sovereign investment fund. "I do not think the issue of Maharlika (Investment Fund) is good or bad. It's really a matter of what's best and the timing," Cayetano said in an interview with reporters on February 14, 2023. The MIF is a wealth fund proposed and approved by the House of Representatives and certified as urgent by the President. If passed into law, the seed capital of the MIF will be invested in foreign currencies, bonds, commercial real estate, and other real assets which will be sourced from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Landbank of the Philippines (LBP), and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). The profit, according to its proponents, will be used to fund the government's priority programs. Cayetano, however, said it is too early to create the MIF given the doubt, criticism, and the administrative cost needed to put together the money. "Kasi nga, maraming nag-fail na investment fund na separate, and then maraming controversy regarding Filipino oligarchs participating directly," he said. Instead, the independent Senator suggested that government-owned and controlled corporations like GSIS and SSS be allowed to invest in infrastructure projects under public-private partnership contracts (PPP) like Skyway and train constructions, and be given a board seat in those. He said this is better than forming another corporation because "people trust SSS, GSIS, Pag-Ibig, and they have a long record." "Halimbawa, 10 or 20 percent of the project ay sila maglalagay ng pera para may boardship sila. I-assess ngayon nila in accordance with their existing rules, kasi right now they're already doing that, investing it," Cayetano said. If it turns out to be a success after a couple of years, Cayetano said the government can then proceed to create the MIF. "Why not take a crawl before we walk, walk before we run?" he said. "So by the time of mid-term pa lang, 2026, kung talagang nagwo-work, kung talagang maganda at nakikinabang ang Pilipino, it will be an easy way to pass the corporation," he continued. With the country's inflation rate still rising, several lawmakers - including Cayetano - and groups have questioned the proposed sovereign wealth fund, saying there are more pressing needs for the marginalized sectors. Still, Cayetano said he is listening to the arguments of both the proponents and the opponents. "I'm also doing my own study now para medyo maging mas pormal [ang aking suhestyon] and looking at what other GOCCs actually have investable funds," he said. Cayetano: Masyado pang maaga para sa Maharlika Investment Fund Iminungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa gobyerno na huwag madaliin ang pagkakaroon ng Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) at sa halip ay hikayatin muna ang mga government financial institution na sila mismo ang mag-invest at humawak sa kani-kanilang investment fund. "I do not think the issue of Maharlika (Investment Fund) is good or bad. It's really a matter of what's best and the timing," pahayag ni Cayetano sa isang media interview noong February 14, 2023. Ang MIF ay isang sovereign wealth fund na inihain at inaprubahan ng House of Representatives. Sinertipikahan din itong urgent ng Malakanyang. Sakaling maging batas, ang pondo nito na manggagaling sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Landbank of the Philippines (LBP), at Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) ay gagamitin bilang pamuhunan ng gobyerno sa mga bond, foreign currency, commercial real estate, at iba pang real asset. Ayon sa mga nagtutulak ng MIF, ang kikitain nito ay gagamiting pondo para sa mga prayoridad na programa ng gobyerno. Pero para kay Cayetano, masyado pang maaga para sa MIF sa dami ng mga pagdududa, kritisismo, at mga gagastusin para buuin ito. "Kasi nga, maraming nag-fail na investment fund na separate, and then maraming controversy regarding Filipino oligarchs participating directly," pahayag niya. Sa halip, iminungkahi ng Senador na hayaan muna ang mga government financial institutions na sila muna mismo ang mag-invest gamit ang sarili nilang pondo. Aniya, pwedeng hikayatin ng gobyerno ang SSS, GSIS, at iba pang ahensya na magkaroon ng board membership sa mga proyektong imprastraktura tulad ng Skyway at tren na nasa ilalim ng public-private partnership (PPP) na kontrata. Mas mainam aniya ito dahil "tiwala na ang tao sa SSS, GSIS, Pag-Ibig, at subok na." "Halimbawa, 10 or 20 percent of the project ay sila maglalagay ng pera para may boardship sila. I-assess ngayon nila in accordance with their existing rules, kasi right now they're already doing that, investing it," wika ni Cayetano. Kapag naging maganda ang takbo nito pagkatapos ng dalawa o tatlong taon ay saka aniya bumuo ng panibagong korporasyon ang gobyerno para sa MIF. "Why not take a crawl before we walk, walk before we run?" wika niya. "So by the time of mid-term pa lang, 2026, kung talagang nagwo-work, kung talagang maganda at nakikinabang ang Pilipino, it will be an easy way to pass the corporation," dagdag niya. Sa gitna ng mga pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin, marami sa mga mambabatas - kabilang si Cayetano - at iba't ibang mga grupo ang tumutol sa panukalang sovereign wealth fund dahil mas marami pang isyu sa bansa na dapat anilang pagtuunan ng pansin ng gobyerno. Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Cayetano na pinakikinggan niya ang dalawang panig. "I'm also doing my own study now para medyo maging mas pormal [ang aking suhestyon] and looking at what other GOCCs actually have investable funds," aniya.