STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE

If the President believes, as I do, that Charter change shouldn't be a priority, then perhaps Congress should also re-prioritize and redirect its efforts towards urgent economic issues like inflation, poverty, and graft and corruption. The barriers to attracting foreign investments are rooted in our issues of good governance, legal predictability, and ease of doing business. Not in the Constitution. I am glad the President has acknowledged this.

After all, Charter change cannot solve these issues; only political will and hands-on leadership can.