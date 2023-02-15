Press Release

February 15, 2023 Zubiri: RCEP is Bridge to Progress On Wednesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda sponsored the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement for approval and concurrence in the Senate. "Magandang balikan natin ang RCEP ngayon, especially since we can now observe how well our fellow RCEP signatories have been faring since they all greenlit the implementation of the agreement." said Zubiri. Covering all the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), plus Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and New Zealand, the RCEP Agreement is the largest regional Free Trade Agreement in the world. To date, the Philippines remains the sole RCEP signatory that has yet to concur on the ratification of the agreement. "Ayokong mapag-iwanan tayo. Ayokong tignan tayo ng ibang bansa bilang isolationist," Zubiri said. "But it would be wrong to simply argue that we must join it because others did. Rather, we should join out of the belief that it will create a snowball effect on jobs for our people, and market for our produce." BENEFITS "The RCEP Agreement covers almost all aspects of the economy," Zubiri explained. "We have to appreciate it in its broader context." "In a globalized economy, products are put together in one country from components sourced in other countries, and then sold all over the world. As a result, vastly fewer products are solely made in any one country. "This is what RCEP is all about. It provides a stable platform so that countries in the region can optimize their participation in the global economy." To illustrate the benefits of RCEP, Zubiri pointed out the growth of ASEAN countries like Vietnam, which exported USD 108.48 billion to RCEP countries in 2022, up 16.4 percent from the previous year. "In just one month, Vietnam earned nearly 50 million dollars from exporting durian to China. This is one product where the Philippines should have a competitive advantage, which is not being utilized as we continue to withhold participation in the RCEP bloc," he said. He also brought up Thailand, whose exports to RCEP countries totaled USD 140 billion in 2022 (7 percent growth); Cambodia (4 percent growth), whose rapidly growing garment industry earned USD 10.25 billion from exports in just the first three quarters of 2022; and Malaysia, who is forecasting a 9.3 percent growth in exports this year. "Definitely, this development is a clear indication of RCEP's positive effects, and we cannot afford to be a fence-sitter while witnessing other ASEAN Member States reaping the benefits of the Agreement," Zubiri stressed. "Not only will we be put at a disadvantage, but we will also be missing out on a lot of opportunities." Zubiri highlighted the fact that under RCEP, the Philippines will be able to source raw materials and intermediate goods from fellow RCEP countries, process products locally, and then export the products back out to RCEP countries at a preferential agreement. This is not possible under some of our existing free trade agreements such as the ASEAN Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Philippine Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, which have strict rules of origin that restrict our sourcing and export activities. The Philippines has also secured zero tariff for papaya and durian exports under RCEP--versus 24 percent in the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Similarly, coffee will enjoy zero tariff in sixteen years under RCEP, versus 10 to 12 percent in the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership. In sixteen years, RCEP will also have zero tariff for preserved fruits and fruit juices for export to Japan, and for alcoholic beverages for export to South Korea. "Sa paglago ng ating kalakalan sa RCEP region, asahan natin ang ripple effect sa iba't ibang sektor," Zubiri said. "Goods and services being transacted will have to be mobilized, thus, complementary sectors such as transportation, logistics, warehousing, energy, and even infrastructure will flourish, not to mention attract more investments." "Iyan naman ang pangako ng RCEP: mas maunlad na kalakalan, mas maraming trabaho, at mas murang bilihin."