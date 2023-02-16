Press Release

February 16, 2023 Pia: the Filipinas embody women empowerment

Pia all praises for the Filipinas, following narrow loss to higher ranked Wales at the Pinatar Cup Interview with Senator Pia S. Cayetano* (SPSC) after the Philippine Women's Football Team (world rank: 53) narrowly lost to Wales (world rank: 32), 0-1, in their opening game at the Pinatar Cup on Wednesday night in Spain (early Thursday morning in Manila) Q: Just your thoughts on watching the Filipinas play here in this game? SPSC: I'm always impressed with how far we've come. And I'm glad that finally, I've been able to come and show them my support. Sayang lang kasi naka-one [goal, a penalty kick late in the first half] yung Wales but it's always a good game and I always see the spirit. So, I hope they can keep up the fight. Everything is a learning experience, and the most we can do is learn from every game. So I'm sure the girls will do that, and do their best in the next game. Q: What do you look forward most (about the Filipinas)? SPSC: I am with my nephew over there, he's a 5-year-old football player. And he's so surprised to see all the girls. So for me, that's the embodiment of women empowerment, when little boys like him can watch girls play and be very impressed. In fact, he was saying, "they're all girls, even the referee is a girl." When I see that, for me, I've always said and I've always believed that sports can change lives. Seeing the girls play at the highest level sends the right signal to Filipinos all over the world that women are equal partners of men. And through sports, they can show what they can do best.# "Note for the media: Senator Pia Cayetano is the head of delegation of the Philippine Women's Football Team to the Pinatar Cup, currently being held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain. Cayetano also organizes the Pinay In Action football cup (PIA Cup) for young women and girls all over the country.