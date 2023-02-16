Press Release

February 16, 2023 Gatchalian proposes to DSWD: Tap PTAs to implement Parent Effectiveness Service vs bullying Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) work with Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) in implementing the Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908) to strengthen parental involvement in child development such as preventing bullying. Gatchalian made this call as experts highlight how children engaged in bullying behavior tend to be exposed to different forms of violence at home. In a Senate panel hearing on the implementation of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627), Dr. Bernadette Madrid of the Child Protection Network Foundation highlighted that the alarming incidence of bullying in the country's schools reflect the prevalence of violence that children experience. Considering the role that families play to prevent bullying behavior, Gatchalian cited the Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act, which he authored and co-sponsored. The law establishes the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) Program to assist all parents and parent-substitutes in strengthening their knowledge and skills in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities. Before the passage of Republic Act No. 11908, the DSWD was already implementing the PES as an intervention to parents of children inside the child development centers. These patients are oriented on the modules of parent effectiveness service. The DSWD is also currently leading the crafting of the law's implementing rules and regulations. Gatchalian, however, pointed out that reaching out to at least 20 million parents is quite a challenge, which could be addressed by tapping PTAs. "You can ride on the existing network of DepEd because they already have the PTA. That is the fastest way of accessing our parents. If you have the modules, just partner with the DepEd because the parents are already there. All you need to do is work with the DepEd to mandate the parents to join in the Parent Effectiveness Service," Gatchalian told DSWD Social Welfare Officer IV Cheryl Mainar during the hearing. Based on the National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children in the Philippines conducted in 2015, about three in five or 66.3% of respondents experienced several forms of physical violence during childhood. The study added that 60% of these cases happened at home. Based on the results of the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 65% of 15-year-old Filipino learners reported experiencing bullying at least a few times a month. Compared to 78 other countries, the Philippines has the highest incidence of bullying in schools. Gatchalian: Mga PTA pakilusin sa pagpapatupad ng Parent Effectiveness Service laban sa bullying Upang mapaigting ang pakikilahok ng mga magulang sa edukasyon ng mga anak at masugpo ang bullying, iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na makipagtulungan sa mga Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) upang ipatupad ang Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908). Sinundan ng panawagang ito ni Gatchalian ang paliwanag ng ilang mga eksperto na madalas biktima rin ng karahasan sa kanilang mga tahanan ang mga bully sa paaralan. Sa isang pagdinig hinggil sa pagpapatupad ng Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627), sinabi ni Dr. Bernadette Madrid ng Child Protection Network Foundation na sinasalamin ng mataas na bilang ng mga insidente ng bullying ang antas ng karahasang nararanasan ng mga kabataan sa kanilang mga tahanan. Dahil sa mahalagang papel ng mga magulang sa pagsugpo ng bullying, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang pagpapatupad sa Parent Effectiveness Service Program (PES) Act upang palawakin ang kaalaman ng mga magulang at mga parent-substitutes sa pagganap ng kanilang tungkulin. Si Gatchalian ang may akda at co-sponsor ng naturang batas. Bago pa ipasa ang batas, ipinapatupad na ng DSWS ang PES para sa mga magulang ng mga mag-aaral ng mga child development centers. Dumadaan ang mga magulang na ito sa orientation ng parent effectiveness service. Kasalukuyan namang pinamumunuan ng DSWD ang pagbuo ng implementing rules and regulations ng batas. Ngunit para kay Gatchalian, hamong maabot ang hindi bababa sa 20 milyong mga magulang, bagay na matutugunan sa pakikipagtulungan at pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga PTA. "Maaari ninyong gamitin ang network ng DepEd dahil meron na silang mga PTA. Ito ang pinakamabilis na paraan para maabot ang ating mga magulang. Kung meron na kayong mga modules, makipagtulungan na lamang kayo sa DepEd dahil naaabot na nila ang mga magulang. Pwede niyo nang imandato sa mga magulang na maging bahagi ng Parent Effectiveness Service," mungkahi ni Gatchalian kay DSWD Social Welfare Officer IV Cheryl Mainar sa isinagawang pagdinig. Batay sa National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children in the Philippines na isinagawa noong 2015, tatlo sa lima o 66.5% ng mga kalahok ang nakaranas ng pisikal na karahasan noong kabataan nila. Ayon pa sa pag-aaral, sa tahanan nangyari ang 60% ng mga kasong ito. Batay naman sa resulta ng 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 65% ng mga mag-aaral na 15 taong gulang ang nag-ulat na nakaranas sila ng bullying ilang beses sa loob ng isang buwan. Kung ihahambing sa 78 pang bansa, Pilipinas ang may pinakamataas na bilang ng mga insidente ng bullying sa paaralan.