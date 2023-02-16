STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PHILHEALTH EXPANSION OF DIALYSIS COVERAGE FROM 90 TO 156 SESSIONS

We welcome the pronouncement on the planned expansion of dialysis coverage from 90 to 156 sessions. Huwag nating biguin ang kababayan nating umaasa sa financial protection na ito. Inaasahan nating mailabas agad ang policy guidelines para dito at hindi kailangang maghintay pa hanggang Agosto.

Taun-taon nating pinapanawagan ang expansion at taun-taon din ay nakakarinig tayo ng maraming reklamo mula sa mga dialysis patients. We hope that PhilHealth will move decisively towards the institutionalization of this benefit program and address most of its implementation issues.