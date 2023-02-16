Press Release

February 16, 2023 DENR lauds Villar SIPAG for its environmental advocacies FOR all their initiatives to conserve, maintain and advance a health environment, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources- National Capital Region (DENR-NCR) recognized the Villar SIPAG Foundation which was established by the family of Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. A Plague of Appreciation was awarded to Villar SIPAG for its invaluable support to the program, projects and activities of the DENR-NCR. It was received by Villar, who delivered the Inspirational Message during the DENR-NCR Stakeholders and Partners Forum with the theme "Environmental Partnership for a Sustainable Future" held at Radisson Hotel in Quezon City last Feb. 15. In her message, the senator related that the Villar SIPAG has always served as a 'significant vehicle' in pursuing some of her worthy environmental programs and advocacies. Being at the frontline of environmental protection, Villar spelled out some of the programs of the foundation. They are the following: - "Sagip Ilog Para Sa Kinabukasan", which has greatly contributed to the clean-up and rehabilitation of the two rivers in Las Piñas- Zapote River and the Las Piñas River and the waterways and esteros that flow to it. -Livelihood enterprises that make Sagip-Ilog program sustainable and encourage many to remove the solid wastes in rivers. -The protection and conservation of the Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), a legislated protected area under Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018. Villar SIPAG has been pouring in resources, and pursuing projects and activities that promote the protected area status and ecotourism functions of LPPWP. A known champion of the environment, Villar commend that their Las Piñas-Zapote River System Rehabilitation has won the United Nation's Water for Life Best Practices Award in 2011 for its outstanding contribution to improve the living environment and its impact on alleviating people's quality of life within a metropolitan river basin. Also in November last year, Villar SIPAG emerged as one the winners for environmental sustainability at the 23rd Energy Globe Award Ceremony. It received the 2022 Energy Globe National Honorary Certificate Award in recognition of its Las Piñas Kitchen Waste Composting Program. While thanking the DENR-NCR led by Regional Executive Director Jacky Caancan for the award, Villar also acknowledged the other awardees for their tremendous work and outstanding efforts for the environment. "After all, our good work for the environment should be a never-ending story . . . a lifelong commitment," stressed Villar. "I wish that you could inspire more people to follow the good examples you have been doing for the environment," she added. She also told them to encourage many others to take better care of the environment. She emphasized that "it is only when there is a critical mass of environmental advocates that we could forge a genuine environmental partnership that will bring us to a sustainable future." DENR kinilala ang Villar SIPAG dahil sa environmental advocacies PARA sa lahat ng kanilang mga hakbangin upang mapangalagaan, mapanatili at isulong ang kapaligirang pangkalusugan, kinilala ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources- National Capital Region (DENR-NCR) ang Villar SIPAG Foundation na itinatag ng pamilya ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. Isang plake ng pagpapahalaga ang iginawad sa Villar SIPAG para sa hindi matatawarang suporta nito sa programa, proyekto at aktibidad ng DENR-NCR. Ito ay tinanggap ng Senadora, na nagbigay din ng inspirational message sa DENR-NCR Stakeholders and Partners Forum na may temang "Environmental Partnership for a Sustainable Future" na ginanap sa Radisson Hotel sa Quezon City noong Pebrero 15. Sa kanyang mensahe, ikinuwento ng senadora na ang Villar SIPAG ay palaging nagsisilbing 'significant vehicle' sa pagpapatuloy ng ilan sa kanyang mga programa at adbokasiya sa kapaligiran. Ang pangunguna sa pangangalaga sa kapaligiran, sinabi ni Villar ang ilan sa mga programa ng foundation. Ito ay ang mga sumusunod: - "Sagip Ilog Para Sa Kinabukasan", na malaki ang naiambag sa paglilinis at rehabilitasyon ng dalawang ilog ang Las Piñas- Zapote River at Las Piñas River at ang mga daluyan ng tubig at estero na dumadaloy dito. -Ang proteksyon at konserbasyon ng Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), isang isinabatas na protektadong lugar sa ilalim ng Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018. Ang Villar SIPAG ay nagbuhos ng mga resources, at nagpapatuloy sa mga proyekto at aktibidad upang patuloy na isulong ng LPPWP bilang protected area at ecotourism site. Isang kilalang kampeon ng kapaligiran, pinuri ni Villar na ang kanilang Las Piñas-Zapote River System Rehabilitation ay nanalo ng United Nation's Water for Life Best Practices Award noong 2011 para sa namumukod-tanging kontribusyon nito sa pagpapabuti ng kapaligiran ng pamumuhay at ang epekto nito sa pagpapagaan ng kalidad ng buhay ng mga tao sa loob isang metropolitan river basin. Noong Nobyembre din noong nakaraang taon, itinanghal ang sVillar SIPAG bilang isa sa mga nagwagi para sa environmental sustainability sa 23rd Energy Globe Award Ceremony. Nakatanggap ito ng 2022 Energy Globe National Honorary Certificate Award bilang pagkilala sa Las Piñas Kitchen Waste Composting Program nito. Pinasalamatan ni Villar ang DENR-NCR sa pangunguna ni Regional Executive Director Jaqueline Caancan para sa parangal, kinilala rin ni Villar ang iba pang mga awardees para sa kanilang gawain at natatanging pagsisikap para sa kapaligiran. "After all, our good work for the environment should be a never-ending story . . . a lifelong commitment," stressed Villar. "I wish that you could inspire more people to follow the good examples you have been doing for the environment," dagdag pa ng senadora. Sinabi rin ni Villar sa kailangan na hikayatin ang marami pang iba na pangalagaan ang kapaligiran. Binigyang-diin niya na "it is only when there is a critical mass of environmental advocates that we could forge a genuine environmental partnership that will bring us to a sustainable future."