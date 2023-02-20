Press Release

February 20, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution expressing the Senate's strong opposition vs ICC probe SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution expressing the Senate's strong opposition to the resumption of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the country related to the war on drugs of the Duterte administration. In his Senate Resolution No. 492 filed on Monday, Estrada said the decision of the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber authorizing the resumption of the probe is disrespectful of the Philippines' sovereignty and undermines the country's fully capable judicial system. Estrada noted the government's efforts in reviewing the war on drugs operations of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) anti-narcotics group, which has prompted the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file four criminal cases against abusive police officers. "This clearly shows the commitment of our government in ensuring that erring individuals will be brought to justice," the senator said. Estrada also said that as early as November 10, 2021, the government has already requested the deferral of the ICC investigations and proceedings citing the complementary principle under which the intergovernmental organization and internal tribunal operate. "The letter of request stated that the Philippine Government has the first responsibility and right to prosecute crimes. Further, it stated that the ICC may only exercise jurisdiction where the national legal systems fail to do so which was not the case for the Philippines as domestic institutions are fully functional and more than capable to address the concerns raised in the prosecutor's notification," the senator said in reference to Prosecutor of ICC Karim A. A. Khan QC. "It is hereby resolved that the Senate of the Philippines strongly opposes the decision of the ICC to resume its investigation on the crimes committed in the Philippine territory, in questioning the fully capable judicial system of the Philippines as well as disrespecting its sovereignty," Estrada said in his filed SRN 492. Estrada remains optimistic that his resolution will gain the support of his colleagues and will be adopted in plenary. Jinggoy, naghain ng resolusyon na nagpapakita ng pagtutol ng Senado sa imbestigasyon ng ICC NAGHAIN ng resolusyon si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na nagsasaad ng matinding pagtutol ng Senado sa pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng International Criminal Court (ICC) kaugnay sa umano'y crimes against humanity na nangyari sa pagpapatupad ng kampanya laban sa iligal na droga sa ilalim ng Duterte administration. Sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 492 na inihain nitong Lunes, sinabi ni Estrada na isang kalapastanganan sa soberanya ng Pilipinas at paghamon sa kakayahang umiral ang judicial system sa bansa ang naging desisyon ng Pre-Trial Chamber ng ICC na pahintulutan ang pagpapatuloy ng nasabing imbestigasyon. Ipinunto ni Estrada ang pagsisikap ng pamahalaan na siyasatin ang naganap na war on drugs operations ng anti-narcotics group ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na nag-udyok sa PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) at Department of Justice (DOJ) para magsampa ng apat na kasong kriminal laban sa mga abusadong pulis. "Malinaw na pagpapakita ito ng pagtupad ng ating pamahalaan sa pag garantiya na pananagutin ang mga indibidwal na nagkasala sa batas," sabi ng senador. Sabi pa ni Estrada na Nobyermbre 10, 2021 pa lamang ay hinilang na ng Pilipinas na ipagpaliban ang mga imbestigasyon at paglilitis ng ICC batay sa complementary principle na pinapairal ng nasabing intergovernmental organization at international tribunal. "Nakasaad sa letter of request ng Pilipinas na ang gobyerno ang may unang responsibilidad at karapatang mag-prosecute sa mga nakagawa ng krimen. Bukod dito, sinabi rin na ang ICC ay maaari lamang gamitin ang hurisdiksyon kapag bigo ang pambansang legal na sistema na hindi angkop sa kaso ng Pilipinas dahil ang mga domestic na institusyon ay ganap na gumagana at kayang tugunan ang mga alalahanin na iniharap sa abiso ng tagausig," sabi ng senador bilang pagtukoy sa Prosecutor ng ICC Karim A. A. Khan QC. "Sa pamamagitan nito ay napagpasiyahan ng Senado ng Pilipinas ang mahigpit na pagtutol sa desisyon ng ICC na ipagpatuloy ang pagsisiyasat nito sa mga krimen na ginawa sa bansa, pagdudahan ang umiiral at kakayahang hudisyal na sistema pati na ang paglapastangan sa soberenya ng Pilipinas," sabi ni Estrada sa kanyang SRN 492. Nananalig si Estrada na makakakuha ng suporta mula sa kanyang mga kasamahan ang kanyang resolusyon para mapagtibay ito sa plenaryo.