Press Release

February 21, 2023 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION (RCEP) Mr. President, I rise today to take this opportunity to explain my vote in the Senate's concurrence on the ratification of the 'Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.' Merely a few days ago, I co-sponsored the measure that intends to emancipate our farmers from the burden of debt from the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. Today, Mr. President, we were faced with yet another choice to make. On the surface, it seems that the choice is between ratifying the RCEP or not. But if we dig beyond the surface, we find that the choice, essentially, is really more nuanced than that. I admit that the choice has been difficult for me, because on one hand, modernization will be good, and yet on the other hand, its ratification might lead to 'unintended consequences' that may not be very helpful for our farmers. We see that through the RCEP, we can look forward to several benefits, especially in establishing our position in the global value chain. Among the major industries that shall benefit is the agricultural sector. Research and development, information and communications technology shall drastically improve, as well as the development of more globally competitive products. However, Mr. President, our happiness at these benefits, no matter how strong, must be paired with an even stronger commitment to our farmers. Naniniwala ako na sa huli't huli, hindi ito usapin sa pagpili sa pagitan ng agrikultura at ekonomiya - pagkat ang ating ekonomiya ay nakasandal sa ating agrikultura. As author of Senate Bill No. 206, or the Filipino Farmers Financial Assistance Program Act, I have always acknowledged and recognized the indispensable role that our farmers play in the enrichment of our nation. We claim that food security should form an integral part of our priorities. As legislators, we must not only possess a sharp eye for global needs, but also a helping hand for our national concerns. At the end of the day, we are members of the Philippine Senate--representatives of our people; representatives of Filipino farmers. Kung paano natin hindi hahayaan na sumapit sa ating bansa ang kagutuman, ganoon din ang sigasig natin na pangalagaan naman ang interes ng mga nagtatanim. I am hopeful that the rewards of globalization will soon be felt by our nation. Ibinibigay po natin ang tiwala natin sa ating gobyerno na sa pag-unlad ng ating ekonomiya dala ng mga benepisyo ng RCEP ay uunlad din ang antas ng pamumuhay ng ating mga magsasaka. Nawa ay ang punla na ating itatatanim sa pag concur sa ratipikasyon ng RCEP ay umani ng kasaganaan para sa ating mga kababayan, lalong lalo na sa ating mga magsasaka. Maraming salamat po.