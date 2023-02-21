ON MARINDUQUE'S FOUNDATION DAY, LAPID SEEKS PASSAGE OF BILL DECLARING FEBRUARY 21 AS 'ARAW NG MARINDUQUE'

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed Senate Bill (S.B.) No. 1836, which seeks to declare February 21 as "Araw ng Marinduque" to honor the rich culture and heritage of the province, in commemoration of its founding anniversary.

Marinduque, a small heart-shaped island province in the MIMAROPA region also known as the "Heart of the Philippines", is famous for its beautiful beaches, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture and is the home of the Moriones Festival.

Committed to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region, Lapid's proposed measure seeks to recognize the significance of Marinduque's culture and heritage by designating February 21 of every year as "Araw ng Marinduque." This day would be declared a special non-working holiday in the province, allowing Marinduqueños to celebrate and showcase their culture and traditions.

Senator Lapid expressed his hope that the proposed bill would give the people of Marinduque a sense of pride and identity.

"Sa pamamagitan ng pagkilala sa natatanging kultural na pamana ng Marinduque, hindi lamang natin pinangangalagaan ang ating kasaysayan kundi ipinagdiriwang din natin ang pagkakaiba-iba ng ating bansa," Lapid said.

Lapid's proposed measure has been referred to the Senate Committee on Local Government for further review and discussion. Senator Lapid hopes that the bill will receive support from his colleagues in the Senate and that it will eventually become law.

"Tayo po ay nakatuon sa pagtataguyod at pagpapanatili ng kultura at pamana ng mga lalawigang ito, at sa pagtataguyod para sa mga patakarang mapapakinabangan ng mga mamamayan ng Marinduque at ng Pilipinas sa kabuuan," Lapid added.