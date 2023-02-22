SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON MARAWI REHABILITATION AND VICTIMS' COMPENSATION

22 February 2023; 10AM

Pecson room

OPENING REMARKS

Thank you, ComSec. Once again, thank you for coming over. Masaya ako't andito kayong lahat.

As many of you may recall, our organizational meeting and first hearing was in September 2022. In that hearing we listened to the reports of the Task Force Bangon Marawi and other pertinent government agencies.

Among the major concerns that were raised during the hearing was the water system or the bulk water supply, which, as established in the last hearing, was still in the 'design stage.' Ipinaliwanag na nang mabuti ni Senator Robin Padilla noong nakaraang hearing kung gaano kahalaga ang tubig para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim, hindi lamang sa pang-araw-araw at ordinaryong mga gawaing bahay, ngunit maging sa kanilang pananampalataya.

Another matter that we deemed a priority was the naming of those who will compose the Marawi Victims' Compensation Board, to properly implement Republic Act No. 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims' Compensation Act of 2022. For the record, we would like to congratulate the newly appointed members of the Compensation Board - Atty. Maisara Dandanum-Latiph as chairperson, Ma'am. Palakpakan natin. And as members of the board, we have Sittie Aliyyah Lomondot Adiong. Dalomabi Lao Bula, Mustapha Dimaampao, Jamaica Lamping Dimaporo, Mabandes Sumndad Diron Jr., Moslemen Macarambon Sr., Romaisa Lomentong Mamutuk, and Nasser Macapado Tabao. Thank you, Sir.

We all fought for the enactment of R.A. 11696 in the previous Congress, and in the current Congress we continue to fight for its proper and speedy implementation.

We look forward to these important reports and updates, and we also hope for a fruitful discussion for today. Thank you.