Press Release

February 23, 2023 Cayetano vows continued effort on inclusive development Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to expanding his livelihood initiatives to ensure that no sector is left behind especially as the government enters into a mega-trade deal with other countries. This as Cayetano was appointed as a member of the oversight committee, along with 10 other senators, that will monitor the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). "Our desire from the very beginning is to see the entire nation grow, not just the urban centers," Cayetano said on February 23, 2023. The senator cited agriculture as well as the employment sector as two of the most vulnerable sectors in the country today which need urgent attention given the persistent increase in prices of basic commodities and low farm-gate prices. He said he will continue to help farmers afford farm inputs and bring their produce directly to the market through his flagship program Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK). He has also been providing chosen individuals and small entrepreneurs such as sari-sari stores with seed capital. "Hangga't may nangangailangan at kaya nating tumulong in our own capacity, pupuntahan natin ang ating mga kababayan para magbigay ng tulong," Cayetano said. During the interpellation before the Senate's concurrence with the ratification of the RCEP Agreement on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Cayetano urged his colleagues and the Executive department to ensure safety nets for sectors that could possibly be affected by the implementation of the trade deal." "I want that kind of assurance from the executive department. Because I do really believe that RCEP would really be such a good vehicle for us, di ba? But let's also have the commitment that, kung may maiwan (na sectors). We cannot afford for some sectors to become losers because it could kill," Cayetano said. Just this January, the senator's PTK team revisited beneficiaries in Davao City to check up on their growth and provide further assistance. One of them was the San Isidro Farmer Consumers Cooperative, which before the pandemic was able to get their assets to over 200 percent of the initial P100,000 capital. This enabled them to provide loans to their members and even to the people living in their area. Meanwhile, in the City of Taguig, the PTK team is looking into the possibility of helping the Sinait Garlic Growers Association strike a deal with a restaurant or market in the city where they can supply garlic. The PTK program currently has more than 220 beneficiary-groups across the country, composed of public utility vehicle drivers and operators, market vendors, women, farmers, and fisherfolk, among others. "Maraming benefits ang ating mga kababayan kung may asosasyon silang kinabibilangan, kaya ine-encourage talaga natin silang bumuo ng grupo o sumali sa isang grupo. Mabilis naipararating sa atin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan at mabilis din natin itong natutugunan," Cayetano said. Cayetano, paiigtingin ang mga programa para walang maiwan sa pag-unlad Tiniyak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes na palalawakin pa ang kanyang mga programang pangkabuhayan upang 'walang maiwan' sa pag-unlad ng bansa lalo pa't sumali kamakailan lang ang bansa sa isang mega-trade deal kasama ang ibang mga bansa. Ito ay matapos mahirang si Cayetano at sampu pang mga senador bilang mga miyembro ng Senate oversight committee na susubaybay sa pagpapatupad ng Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). "Our desire from the very beginning is to see the entire nation grow, not just the urban centers," pahayag ni Cayetano nitong February 23, 2023. Binanggit ng senador ang agrikultura at ang sektor ng paggawa bilang dalawa sa mga sektor na posibleng matinding maapektuhan at kailangan ng agarang atensyon sa gitna ng nagpapatuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing pangangailangan at ng mababang farm-gate price. Pangako ni Cayetano, patuloy niyang tutulungan ang mga kababayang magsasaka na makabili ng kanilang mga kagamitan sa pamamagitan ng kanyang programang Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK). Nagbibigay din ng puhunan ang senador sa maliliit na negosyante tulad ng mga may-ari ng sari-sari store sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa upang matulungang lumago ang kanilang hanapbuhay. "Hangga't may nangangailangan at kaya nating tumulong in our own capacity, pupuntahan natin ang ating mga kababayan para magbigay ng tulong," aniya. Sa kanyang interpellation bago ang ratipikasyon ng RCEP sa Senado noong Martes, February 21, 2023, hinimok ni Cayetano ang mga kapwa senador at ang ehekutibo na maglagay ng "safety nets" para sa mga sektor na posibleng maapektuhan ng ipatutupad na trade deal. "I want that kind of assurance from the executive department. Because I do really believe that RCEP would really be such a good vehicle for us, di ba? But let's also have the commitment that, kung may maiwan (na sectors). We cannot afford for some sectors to become losers because it could kill," pahayag ni Cayetano. Nito lang Enero, binisita ng PTK team ni Cayetano ang mga benepisyaryo ng programa sa Davao City upang i-monitor ang paglago nito at magbigay ng karagdagang tulong. Isa rito ay ang San Isidro Farmer Consumers Cooperative na napalago nang doble ang kanilang assets sa tulong ng P100,000 na kapital mula sa PTK. Dahil dito, nakapagpapautang ang kooperatiba hindi lang sa mga miyembro nito kundi pati sa mga kababayan nila. Sa City of Taguig naman, pinag-aaralan ng PTK team ang posibilidad na maihatid ng Sinait Garlic Growers Association sa isang restaurant o palengke sa Siyudad kung saan pwede silang maging pangunahing taga-supply ng bawang. Mahigit 220 grupo na ang mga grupong benepisyaryo ng PTK program sa buong bansa, kabilang ang mga driver ng pampublikong sasakyan, mga tindera sa palengke, kababaihan, mga magsasaka, at mga mangingisda. "Maraming benefits ang ating mga kababayan kung may asosasyon silang kinabibilangan, kaya ine-encourage talaga natin silang bumuo ng grupo o sumali sa isang grupo. Mabilis naipararating sa atin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan at mabilis din natin itong natutugunan," pahayag ni Cayetano.