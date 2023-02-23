Press Release

February 23, 2023 LAPID BATS FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF PH VIROLOGY RESEARCH INSTITUTE Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid has filed a measure establishing the Virology Institute of the Philippines, in response to the need for increased and organized activities in research and development in virology and infectious disease in the country. With the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affecting the world, and the Philippines being one of the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia, Lapid seeks the creation of a research institution specializing in virology research saying it is essential in better preparing the country for such health calamities. "Patuloy na hinaharap ng Pilipinas ang hamon ng pagtugon sa mga public health emergencies. Kaya naman bilang isang rehiyong kilala na isang hotspot para sa mga umuusbong na mga nakakahawang sakit, kabilang ang mga may potensyal na pandemya, ang pagtatatag ng isang research institution na naka-focus sa virology research ay mahalaga sa mas mahusay na paghahanda ng ating bansa laban sa mga naturang health calamities," Lapid said. In filing Senate Bill (S.B.) No. 1890, otherwise known as the 'Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act', Lapid said that having a virology research institute will enable Filipino researchers to conduct studies on emerging infectious diseases as quickly as possible. It will also strengthen the country's virology research capacity and guide authorities in implementing evidence-informed response strategies. "Sa kadahilanang ang siyentipikong pananaliksik ay mahalaga sa pambansang kaunlaran at upang ingatan ang karapatan ng mga mamamayan sa kalusugan, ating ipinapanukala ang pagtatatag ng Virology Institute of the Philippines. Ang panukalang batas na ito ay magtatatag ng isang institusyong na bibigyan ng kakayahan ang bansa ng tumindig sa sarili at magkaroon ng kakayahan sa pananaliksik at dalubhasaan sa larangan ng virology," Lapid said. If passed into law, Lapid's proposed VIP Act will mandate the government to invest more in research advancement, develop an equitable and secure national research framework, improve public awareness regarding the importance of such initiatives, and develop a stronger international collaboration with regards to research efforts in virology. According to SB No. 1890, the creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines is a crucial step in the country's public health preparedness, and it will provide a strong foundation for the country to develop its own diagnostic kits, vaccines, and cures for various diseases not only for people but also for animals and plants. "Ito ang magbibigay sa ating bansa ng kakayahan na gumawa magpaunlad ng ating sariling diagnostic kits, vaccines, at gamot na lunas sa dinadaing na mga sakit at karamdaman hindi lamang ng mga tao kundi pati na rin ng mga hayop at halaman," Lapid added. Lapid urges the early passage of the VIP Act to give the country the capacity to stand on its own in terms of virology research and development.