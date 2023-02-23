Tolentino spearheads 'KLABARZON' Town Hall Meeting on Public Policy

KAWIT, Cavite - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino will spearhead today, the launching of "KLABARZON," a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in the Region-4A (Calabarzon), at the historic Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite.

'KLABARZON' which stands for "Kabite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon" will focus achieving economic growth, better quality of education, as well promoting sustainable regional tourism, cultural heritage and environmental awareness and protection within the boundaries of the Southern Tagalog Region--considered as the cradle of Philippine Independence.

As the main convenor of KLABARZON, Senator Tolentino believes that it is only befitting that a regional organization whose main goal is to achieve significant positive change for the country's biggest region, to be formally launched in the place where the country's independence was first proclaimed.

"Mahigit isang siglo na ang nakaraan nang iwagayway ang bandera ng Pilipinas dito sa Dambanang Aguinaldo matapos ang magiting na pakikipaglaban ng ating mga bayani para sa ating Kasarinlan. Marapat lamang na rito rin sa makasaysayang lugar na ito naming ipakilala ang KLABARZON at ang mga matutuwid na nilalayon nito hindi lamang para sa rehiyon kundi para na rin sa ating bansa," said Tolentino.

According to Tolentino, KLABARZON will advocate policies and measures promoting the economic, educational, social and cultural development of Region 4-A and will assist every respective local government units (LGUs) in the region in maintaining itself as the premier growth center of the Philippines through the attainment of a peaceful, resilient, and inclusive system of good governance.

In its first Town Hall Meeting on Public Policy at the Aguinaldo Shrine, KLABARZON invited Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum, who is expected to deliver an in-depth talk on how science and technology can boost the efforts of the LGUs.