Press Release

February 23, 2023 Villar recognizes masons AMID the daily distractions, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar told Freemasons to have always the fortitude to pursue the good in all their work. Speaking during the induction of the officers for 6023-6024 of Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar (Las Piñas) Lodge No. 332 of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines, Villar told them to continually be inspired with their masonic duties. She urged them to continue to be the builders of kindness, charity, fairness and hope for our communities. Throughout the centuries, she noted that Freemasons remain a significant and robust institution. Its membership was estimated to be around 6 million worldwide now. "It is not a secret society, but described as "a social and philanthropic organization meant to make its members lead more virtuous and socially oriented lives," said Villar. She acknowledged that the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines conforms to this. According to the senator, she's very pleased to be in the company again of the mason brothers of her father, the late Mayor-Dr. Filemon Aguilar. Villar said she finds it interesting that Freemasonry has a long standing history, belonging to the oldest fraternal organization in the world. It was formed in Europe during the middle ages (that is around 5th to 15th century) first as a guild of skilled builders, popularly known as masons, who were responsible for constructing some of the finest gothic architecture in Europe, mostly cathedrals like the Notre Dame in Paris and the Westminster Abbey in London. Villar, kinilala ang masons SA kabila ng araw-araw na distraction, sinabihan ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang Freemasons na palaging maging bukas loob na itaguyod ang kabutihan sa kanilang gawain. Sa kanyang pananalita sa induction ng officers para sa 6023-6024 ng 'Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar (Las Piñas) Lodge No. 332 of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines,' tinagubilinan niya ang mga ito na maging 'inspired' sa kanilang masonic duties. Hinimok din niya ang mga ito na patukoy na maging 'builders' ng kabutihan, kawaggawa, katarungan at pag-asa sa mga kominidad. "Throughout the centuries, Freemasons remain a significant and robust institution. Its membership was estimated to be around six million worldwide now," ani Villar. "It is not a secret society, but described as "a social and philanthropic organization meant to make its members lead more virtuous and socially oriented lives," dagdag pa niya. Aniya, naaayon dito ang 'Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippinses.' Ikinatuwa niya na muling makasama ang mason brothers ng kanyang ama, ang yumaong Mayor-Dr. Filemon Aguilar. Aniya, kawili-wili na kabilang ang Freemasonry sa pinakamatagal na fraternal organization sa buong mundo. Nagsimula ito sa Europa ng 5th -15th century, una, bilang samahan ng skilled builders, na kilalang masons. Sila ang gumawa sa pinakamagagandang gothic architecture sa Europa na karamiha ay cathedrals gaya ng Notre Dame sa Paris at Westminster Abbey sa London.