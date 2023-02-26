Press Release

February 26, 2023 Robin Prepared to Convince House to Prioritize Amending Charter's Economic Provisions via ConAss For the sake of our economy, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is prepared to reach out anew to the House of Representatives to prioritize amending the Constitution's economic provisions through a constituent assembly. In an interview on DZBB on Sunday, Padilla noted the House's preference to amend the Constitution through a constitutional convention may take years while needing billions of pesos in funding. "Ako po ay nagpakumbaba na po at nagpunta sa Kongreso, nagmano na po ako sa magigiting at mahal na mambabatas sa Kamara. At ako ay nakiusap na rin sa kanila, nagpaliwanag sa kanila, at kung kailangan ulitin ko po yan ay gagawin ko po yan (I have humbled myself and gone to the Lower House and paid them my due respects. I have discussed this with them. And if need be, I will do it again)," said Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. He added that while he believes in amending the Charter through a constitutional convention, time is short to amend the Charter's economic provisions, aside from the cost of a constitutional convention, which may cost some P11 billion. Padilla said a constituent assembly is the most practical way to amend the economic provisions of the Charter, so the proposed changes can be brought to the public via a plebiscite timed with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election in October. "Kailangan natin ngayon, mabilis. Pagka inaprubahan yan sa October brgy election, take effect na kaagad yan ang susunod na Kongreso pwede na kami umabante na tayo gagawa na ng mga bagong paraan para mabuksan ang ating ekonomiya (We need to move fast. If the economic amendments are approved in October, they can take effect immediately and Congress can pass new measures to open our economy to investments)," he said. "Kung tayo hindi naghihirap, Concon na ako pero dahil tayo ay puro utang na tayo nabubuhay sa utang ang Pilipinas, unahin natin ang economic provision (If we were not having a difficult time economically, I would have preferred a Concon. But now that we are living on borrowings, we must prioritize the economic provisions)," he added. Robin, Handang Makipagusap Muli sa Kamara Para Gamitin ang Con-Ass para Amyendahin Muna ang Economic Provision ng Saligang Batas Para sa ikabubuti ng ating ekonomiya, handang makipagusap muli si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa House of Representatives para unahin ang pag-amyenda sa economic provisions ng Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng constituent assembly. Sa panayam sa DZBB ngayong Linggo, ipinunto ni Padilla na maaaring taon - at bilyon-bilyong piso - ang aabutin kung idadaan ang pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng constitutional convention na gusto ng Kamara. "Ako po ay nagpakumbaba na po at nagpunta sa Kongreso, nagmano na po ako sa magigiting at mahal na mambabatas sa Kamara. At ako ay nakiusap na rin sa kanila, nagpaliwanag sa kanila, at kung kailangan ulitin ko po yan ay gagawin ko po yan," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. Dagdag ni Padilla na bagama't naniniwala siya sa constitutional convention, kailangan ngayon ang mabilis na pagrerebisa ng Saligang Batas patungkol sa economic provisions - bukod sa gastos na maaaring umabot ng hanggang P11 bilyon. Nais ng mambabatas na idaan sa constituent assembly ang pagrebisa sa economic provision para makahabol ito at sumabay sa barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan election sa Oktubre. "Kailangan natin ngayon, mabilis. Pagka inaprubahan yan sa October brgy election, take effect na kaagad yan ang susunod na Kongreso pwede na kami umabante na tayo gagawa na ng mga bagong paraan para mabuksan ang ating ekonomiya," aniya. "Kung tayo hindi naghihirap, Concon na ako pero dahil tayo ay puro utang na tayo nabubuhay sa utang ang Pilipinas, unahin natin ang economic provision," dagdag niya.