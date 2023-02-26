Press Release

February 26, 2023 Pimentel appeals for public servants retiring without pension Senate Minority Leader Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel III on Sunday highlighted a glaring disparity between the term limits of elected officials and the minimum requirement to qualify for the government's pension program and urged the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to allow elected officials and their staff to continue remitting voluntary contributions equivalent to 15 years. "I appeal for our local officials and their staff who have served nine years in government but cannot qualify for the pension program due to the 15-year minimum service requirement under Republic Act 8291," Pimentel said in a statement on Sunday. "I am saddened to learn that there are so many elected officials and public servants holding temporary and co-terminus status on the national and local levels who would retire without a retirement fund and pension only because they have not met the 15-year minimum service requirement," Pimentel lamented. Pimentel said that the glaring disparity between the term limit of elected officials and the 15-year minimum requirement seems to disregard the service rendered by elected officials and their staff. Section 13-A of RA 8291 states that a member who retires from the service shall be entitled to the retirement benefits provided that he has rendered at least 15 years of service. "That provision of RA 8291 is very unfair for government employees and elected officials who fall short of the minimum 15-year service required under the law," he said. The Constitution provides that local officials such as councilors, mayors, vice-mayors, governors, vice-governors, and congressmen can only be elected for three consecutive terms or a total of nine years. Meanwhile, senators are elected nationwide by qualified voters to a six-year term and can serve for not more than two consecutive terms or a total of 12 years. The President and the Vice President have a term of six years with no provision for reelection. "At the grassroots level, it is the local chief executives and members of the council who oversee and address the welfare and interests of our citizens. Without their contribution, development and local commerce will not progress. I think we can at least give them this consideration to compensate for this critical role," the senator said. "Some of these officials and their staff even left their high-paying jobs in the private sector to join the government service," he added. "Kawawa itong mga empleyado na walang matatanggap na pension. Is that how the government rewards them for their service?" Pimentel said. "We should make public service an attractive career for those individuals, especially the youth who want to be involved in legislation and nation-building," Pimentel added. Pimentel expressed his willingness to sponsor a law should the GSIS need a legal basis to enable such a proposal. "I hope the GSIS can look into it and find possible ways to implement that option for local public servants," he said.