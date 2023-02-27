|
Press Release
February 27, 2023
PRIVILEGE SPEECH OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS
FREE LEILA NOW!
Mr. President, I rise on a matter of personal and collective privilege.
One afternoon six years ago, anxiety enveloped the Senate as news that law enforcement agents were in the vicinities circulated. They were here to arrest our colleague, Senator Leila de Lima.
February 24th po ang anibersaryo ng kanyang pagkapiit and in detention, former Senator Leila has survived public vilification, lewd innuendos on her supposed sex life, the ravages of a pandemic, turning 60 and thus becoming a "dual citizen", the death of loved ones, and a shocking hostage attack the details of which are still undergoing investigation.
Last year po, sunod sunod na din ang mga recantation ng mga key witnesses.
Ang pinakamahalagang recantation ay yung kay Former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos. Sa pagrecant ni Chief Ragos, there is no longer any evidence against Sen Leila to prove that she was involved in illegal drug trade in the Bilibid.
There are other developments that bear upon the case of our former colleague, Mr. President.
In Reyes vs. Director or Whoever is In-Charge of Camp Bagong Diwa, the Supreme Court granted Ms. Gigi Reyes's Petition for Habeas Corpus stating that her continued incarceration "has become oppressive thus infringing upon her right to liberty". It said that, "[w]hile the writ is generally not available to a person whose liberty is under custody of an officer under process issued by a court or judge, when such custody becomes vexatious, capricious, and oppressive amounting to an infringement on the constitutional right to speedy trial of an accused, the writ of habeas corpus may be provisionally availed of."
The right to speedy trial, dear colleagues, is an actionable right. It is a right afforded to all citizens, and a right that Senator Leila may legitimately avail of. This is not about being in the opposition. This is not about the past or present administrations. *This is simply the invocation of a human right that all Filipinos are entitled to.*
Mr. President, the oldest and largest organization of parliaments in the world, the Inter Parliamentary Union, has renewed its call for the release of Senator Leila. Kasama nila ang napakaraming local and international organizations that ask for the same release.
If the Senate as a body can recommend the filing of charges against individuals and personalities that violate the laws of these land, surely it can recommend the dropping of charges against those who are victimized by these laws and those who need the law and the Constitution's protective mantle.
A few days after we commemorated the 6th anniversary of her detention, I say Mr President, dear colleagues, and I hope you say with me --- FREE LEILA NOW.
SALAMAT PO.
|
Tuesday, February 28